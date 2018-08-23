All Dolled Up! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands on Rare Public Date Night in London

Taylor Swift is spending quality time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn during a well-deserved break in between tour stops.

The Grammy winner, 28, and her British actor boyfriend, 27, were photographed on a rare public outing Wednesday night in London.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a date night at Covent Garden’s Hawksmoor steak restaurant.

In the photos, Swift — with her hair swept into a loose up-do — is all dressed up in an emerald-green off-the-shoulder dress, black belt and matching sandals. The singer also accessorized her outfit with delicate earrings and her “J” necklace.

RELATED: King of Her Heart! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Stroll Hand-in-Hand on Romantic Caribbean Getaway

Meanwhile, Alwyn was slightly more casual in a dark-blue long-sleeved T-shirt and dark jeans. The actor held tight onto Swift’s hand as they walked through the streets.

Dating since late 2016, the couple have kept their relationship tightly under wraps. Neither have spoken publicly about the romance, but Alwyn and his family have been supporting Swift at her shows over the last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Kicks Off Her Reputation Stadium Tour with Lots of Snakes (and Joe Alwyn!) — All the Details

In July, they also retreated to a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos and were photographed strolling on the beach and frolicking in the water.

Most of reputation’s love songs — including “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want” appear to be inspired by Alwyn — and her latest single “Delicate” and the sexy song “Dress” also shed light on the start of their low-key relationship.

RELATED: See All the Stars Flocking to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

“Flashback to when you met me / Your buzz cut / And my hair bleached,” sings Swift on “Dress,” possibly referencing the haircut Alwyn sported while filming Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk. The superstar had her hair bleached for a few months in the spring of 2016, and both stars attended the Met Gala that May.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”