Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands as They Stroll the Streets of Paris

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn stepped out in Paris on Friday, enjoying the sunny spring weather. The couple were seen holding hands in Beaubourg, after having breakfast at the iconic Café de Flore.

The pair kept it casual in matching baseball caps, sunglasses and sneakers. Swift, 29, wore a dip-dyed sweatshirt with black skinny jeans, while Alwyn, 28, wore a plain white T-shirt with a hoodie slung over his shoulder. Both wore cross-body bags as they walked along the cobblestone streets.

Their outing in the City of Light comes at a busy time for Swift, who in addition to her Paris trip, has had several work commitments on the other side of the Atlantic as well.

The singer appeared on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, which films in London, and arrived in France to perform on the country’s version of The Voice.

While Swift’s superstardom makes the spotlight inevitable, Alwyn has no interest in fame.

“Joe has zero interest in being a celebrity,” a source told PEOPLE in March. “Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of each other’s careers.”

“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” the source added. “They were able to get to know each other in peace. They have a very special relationship. Joe adores Taylor.”

The British actor, who appeared in last year’s Oscar-nominated The Favourite with Emma Stone, said in an interview in January that he likes to keep his personal life, well, personal.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he told Mr. Porter. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

“I understand people’s curiosity in the world we live in, about people’s private lives,” he said to Total Film last September. “Well, I don’t understand it, but I know it exists. For me, I just don’t feel it’s something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don’t know about it, and it’s just not theirs to have.”

Keeping details of their relationship out of the spotlight seems to be working for the couple, who started dating in 2016.