Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Says Her Political Stance 'Is Important': 'I Think It's Great'

Joe Alwyn supports girlfriend Taylor Swift making her political feelings known.

The actor, 27, rarely speaks publicly about his relationship with the pop star, 28, but he did champion her recent political stance when he attended the 2018 BFI London Film Festival for his new movie, The Favourite, on Thursday.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s important,” Alwyn told a reporter when asked about Swift’s latest social media posts in which she encouraged early voting and endorsed two Democratic candidates.

After managing to date secretly for months, news of their relationship finally broke in May 2017 — but the couple continued to keep things tightly under wraps. However, Alwyn has been a familiar face at Swift’s tour stops and the couple has been photographed a few times out on dates. The pair most recently made a rare outing together when they were spotted holding hands as they left a New York City afterparty for The Favourite.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Swift broke her usual silence on politics to back Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives running in Tennessee.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift wrote in a lengthy message shared on social media. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Swift added, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Also during her powerful artist of the year acceptance speech at the recent American Music Awards, Swift reminded her fan base, yet again, to go out and vote in the midterm elections. “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys!” the singer said.

Though Swift has become more outspoken about voting and politics, she remains mum on her romance with Alwyn.

As for why he continues to be low-key about their relationship, Alwyn told British Vogue: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Amid her busy music career and the upcoming production of the film adaptation of Cats, Swift continues to be a good place with Alwyn.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”