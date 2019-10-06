Date Night! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Make Rare Public Appearance Together for SNL Afterparty

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift celebrated her appearance on Saturday Night Live with a rare public date night with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The “Lover” singer was spotted holdings hands with Alwyn on Saturday night as they headed to Zuma in New York for SNL’s afterparty.

Swift, 29, was dressed in a black blazer and sparkly pants while Alwyn, 28, opted for a black coat, gray shirt and blue jeans for the outing.

The singer served as the musical guest for this week’s episode of SNL and performed “False God” for the first time. She also treated fans to an acoustic rendition of the titular track from her seventh studio album Lover, which dropped in August.

Before Swift’s performance, a Twitter user revealed that the singer had pizzas delivered to the excited fans who were waiting in line outside to enter SNL.

TAYLOR SENT US PIZZA pic.twitter.com/zaYQGYEdKB — Meredith (@minedithswift) October 5, 2019

While Swift typically keeps her relationship with Alwyn actor under wraps, she recently revealed that The Favourite actor inspired many of her songs on Lover.

In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirmed in a diary entry that the two began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

In an interview last month with Rolling Stone, Swift explained that she feels more comfortable putting her feelings for Alwyn into song, rather than talking about them in an interview.

“Singing about something helps you to express it in a way that feels more accurate,” Swift explained. “You cannot, no matter what, put words in a quote and have it move someone the same way as if you heard those words with the perfect sonic representation of that feeling.”

“There is that weird conflict in being a confessional songwriter and then also having my life, you know, 10 years ago, be catapulted into this strange pop-culture thing,” she added.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn’s personality “is great for Taylor.”

“He is very calm and always very supportive,” the source said, adding, “He’s sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn’t agree with.”

“There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him,” the source continued. “Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy.”

The source added that both Swift and Alwyn are on the same page about keeping their relationship private.

“Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter,” the source said. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”