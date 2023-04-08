Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating, a source close to the pair confirms to PEOPLE.

The split news comes as Swift is traveling the country for her sold-out Eras tour, at which the actor hasn't been spotted.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

Over the years, the famously private couple kept their cards close to the chest, with the English actor, 32, and Grammy winner, 33, deflecting about engagement rumors.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," quipped Alwyn previously to WSJ. Magazine.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say," he added of whether he was set to walk down the aisle with the singer-songwriter.

Swift began dating the Boy Erased actor in 2016. A source previously told PEOPLE that Swift "is very happy" in their relationship. "He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful," the source added.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn. Jackson Lee/GC Images

The pair also began collaborating on music together over the pandemic, culminating in a Grammy Awards win. 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore each included collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. Folklore ended up taking home the 2021 Grammy for album of the year and Evermore was nominated for the same award at the 2022 ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Swift gave a shout-out to the actor.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said.

During her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions film, which was released in November 2020, the singer opened up about how their collaboration came to be. "I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this [but] because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'"

Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on "Betty" and "Exile" from Folklore and on "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore" on Evermore.

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," Swift told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in December 2020. "We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

Many of Swift's 2017 album reputation's love songs — "Gorgeous," "Call It What You Want" and "Delicate" — appeared to be inspired by Alwyn and the couple's low-key relationship.

After breaking his silence about the romance by refusing to speak about his girlfriend in an interview with British Vogue for its October 2018 issue, the actor continued to demur when prodded to speak about their undercover courtship.

"I understand people's curiosity in the world we live in, about people's private lives. Well, I don't understand it, but I know it exists," said Alwyn in another interview with Total Film. "For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have."

Splash News

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," the rising star told British Vogue. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work."

In August 2018, the stars were photographed holding hands on a rare public outing in London just one month after they retreated to Turks and Caicos for vacation. Swift — who was also filming Cats at the time — skipped the Grammys and attended the BAFTAs instead with Alwyn.

They were also spotted partying with pals after the Oscars last February, with Swift posting a photo of her sparkly Ralph & Russo dress on the night of.