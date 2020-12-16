Taylor Swift Says She and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Bonded Over 'Sad Songs': 'What Can I Say?'

Taylor Swift is opening up about the bond she shares with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

While chatting virtually with Zane Lowe for the Apple Music Awards on Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer candidly spoke about what it was like to co-write music with Alwyn, 29, and their love for "sad songs."

Swift previously revealed in her Disney+ feature, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, that her boyfriend helped craft "Exile" and "Betty" on Folklore, as well as three songs on her recently released Evermore album — "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore" — using the pseudonym William Bowery.

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," Swift told Lowe, 47, during their conversation. "We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

Swift — who began dating Alwyn back in 2017 — said that it was a "surprise" that the couple started writing music together. "But in a way," she said, "it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes."

"He's always just playing instruments and he doesn't do it in a strategic, 'I'm writing a song right now' thing," she explained. "He's always done that."

Swift said, however, that she's not entirely sure the two would have collaborated if they hadn't been in lockdown together amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"But do I think we would have taken the step of, 'Hey, let's see if there's a song in here? Let's write a song together?' if we hadn't been in lockdown? I don't think that would have happened," Swift said. "But I'm so glad that it did."

Swift also spoke about the track "Exile" from Folklore and said it is a song that the couple is both "so proud of." The moody tune also features Bon Iver's Justin Vernon singing opposite the Grammy award-winning singer.

Recalling the moment when she "walked in and he was playing that exact piano part," the "Love Story" crooner said, "All I had to do was follow the piano melody with the verse melody."

"So because the vocal melody is exactly the same, pretty much it's mirrored with the piano part that he wrote," she continued of their collaboration together. "And we did the same thing with Evermore, where I'll just kind of hear what he's doing and it's exactly, it's all there."