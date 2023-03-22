Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are 'Great Together' amid Tour: He's 'Super Supportive of Her Career'

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour last week in Glendale, Arizona

Published on March 22, 2023
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Every day is a fairytale for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn as of late.

A friend of the couple tells PEOPLE she's "thrilled to have kicked off" her ongoing Eras Tour, which commenced on March 17 and runs through Aug. 9, noting that the Grammy winner's longtime boyfriend will be visiting her along the way.

"She has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape," says the insider. "She loves connecting with her fans again."

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter won't have to spend all her time alone on the road, according to the friend. "Joe will travel with her when he can," the insider adds of Alwyn, 32. "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift's Eras Tour launched last week in Glendale, Arizona and saw the musician captivate her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes. Throughout the concert, she nodded to each of her respective album eras and saved room at the end for her latest LP: Midnights.

Before performing "Betty" from Folklore — which was co-written by Alwyn under the pseudonym William Bowery — during the set, she opened up about her decision to create characters for the Grammy-winning album.

"Sort of a running theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologize," Swift said. "I just love it. It's kind of my thing. I love to tell them, step-by-step, here's how simple this is to fix things. If you just follow these easy steps that I'm laying out for you in a three-minute song... Just love the idea of men apologizing. And basically, this is a song about a teenage boy named James who was trying to apologize to the love of his life, and her name is Betty."

The Eras Tour continues in Las Vegas this coming weekend.

