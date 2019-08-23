Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff Celebrate Release of Lover with Cake and Champagne: 'It's Out!'

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff toasted to another success on Thursday night.

The pop singer, 29, and her longtime music collaborator, 35, were together in New York City, where they celebrated the midnight release of Swift’s new album Lover by clinking champagne glasses.

“Uh-oh it’s out,” Swift said, in a video with Antonoff she shared on her Instagram Story. “Do you have any thoughts?”

“No it’s crazy,” Antonoff replied, smiling widely.

He and Swift were on the same page. “No thoughts! We don’t have thoughts. We put all the thoughts on the album!” Swift said, before labeling the video, “Lover is out and we have no more thoughts.”

Both were surrounded by friends at Thursday night’s intimate party. Swift, who wore a long-sleeve T-shirt from her highly anticipated new clothing collaboration with designer Stella McCartney, later showed herself cutting a slice from a cake decorated with Lover‘s album art.

“Cake is yum,” she wrote.

It was one of two cakes Swift had at the party, which had festive decorations including balloons. Partygoers also appeared to snack on pizza and cookies, judging from food seen in Swift’s Instagram Story.

Antonoff, the former fun. guitarist and Bleachers frontman, and Swift have worked together many times in the past.

Their first collaboration was “Sweeter Than Fiction,” the 2013 song Swift sang for the British film One Chance. He also co-produced and co-wrote “Out of the Woods” and “I Wish You Would” on 1989, and worked with her on a handful of Reputation tracks including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Getaway Car.”

On Lover, Antonoff worked on both the title track as well as the ballad, “The Archer.”

“Taylor Swift, thank you for having me,” Antonoff wrote on his own Instagram Story Thursday night. “These records … from ‘Sweeter Than Fiction,’ 1989, Reputaiton to now … They mean the world to me.”

“You’re the top,” he added. “Truest songwriter.”

Lover is Swift’s seventh studio album.

So far, the LP has yielded the singles “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and the aforementioned title track.

“Reputation for me was city scape-night time-darkness … like full swamp witch. But with this album … [it] felt aesthetically and from an energetic perspective very daytime, very sunlit fields,” Swift said in a YouTube Live earlier this month. “ I really just pictured this and wrote music from a perspective of a much more open, just free, romantic, whimsical place.”

Also, during an Instagram Live last month, Swift revealed the four Target special editions of Lover will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life.