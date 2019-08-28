Taylor Swift Isn't Afraid to Speak Her Mind — and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is Fully Supportive: Source

Taylor Swift previously faced backlash for staying silent on political and social issues, but the superstar is no longer shying away from speaking out.

Over the weekend, The Guardian released an in-depth interview with the singer, in which she sounds off on everything from Trump’s presidency to the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to the lawmakers pushing for an abortion ban in her home state of Tennessee.

“We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” she told the newspaper. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

As Swift approaches her 30th birthday in December, insiders say the Grammy winner is also standing strong when she feels she’s been taken advantage of.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

RELATED: Taylor Swift on Dealing with Haters: ‘I’m Better at Standing Up for Myself When I’ve Been Wronged’

“The situation with Scooter is still upsetting to her. She just finds it all so wrong,” a source close to Swift, who has been vocal about her intentions to re-record her earlier albums following the music manager’s $300 million purchase of her former label Big Machine, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

For all the details on Taylor Swift’s newfound perspective on life and love, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

“I’m happy to take full ownership of this album. It’s not just from a business perspective. It’s like your heart belongs in that art you made,” she told Elvis Duran last week on his iHeartRadio show about Lover. “And the person who bought my art, he’s never made any art in his life, so he doesn’t know what it’s like. He could never understand that personal connection.”

And though she’s made it clear her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is off-limits to the public, behind the scenes the star has found a strong support in the British actor.

“Joe’s personality is great for Taylor. He is very calm and always very supportive,” says the source. “He’s sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn’t agree with.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump for ‘Gaslighting the American Public’: ‘He Thinks This Is an Autocracy’

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Splash News

Coming up on their three-year anniversary, the couple are happier than ever, as evidenced by the tender lyrics on her seventh studio album, which reportedly sold nearly 500,000 units one day, overtaking the A Star Is Born soundtrack as the top-selling album of 2019.

“There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him,” says the source. “Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy”

Continuing to be on the same page about keeping their relationship private, Swift and Alwyn, 28, are seemingly in it for the long haul.

“Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things more quiet,” says the source. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”