Taylor Swift Is Olivia Rodrigo's 'Biggest Idol and Inspiration': 'I Would Love' to Work with Her

Olivia Rodrigo wants to work with Taylor Swift.

On Valentine's Day Sunday, the "Driver's License" hitmaker, 17, co-hosted Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and revealed just how much she adores Swift, 31.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," she told the host. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

And when Mills, 31, mentioned a possible collaboration with the two fan-favorites, Rodrigo said, "That's the dream."

"She's totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration," Rodrigo said of the star. "To have her blessing was really, really special."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress received what she calls Swift's blessing last month after announcing on Instagram that her latest single had reached No. 3 on Apple Music's chart, only behind two of Swift's songs.

When Rodrigo wrote that she was "in a puddle of tears" about her accomplishment, Swift responded, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud 💗👏."

While co-hosting The Travis Mills Show, Rodrigo said she "just about died" when she saw Swift's response.

The Disney+ star also shared that she is a huge fan of Gwen Stefani's. "I think Gwen Stefani is one of my favorite songwriters ever. She's so honest... She's just so brutally honest and emotional and I'm obsessed with her."