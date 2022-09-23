Taylor Swift Is Not Headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Despite Rumors She's Performing

Sorry, Swifties!

Despite frenzied rumors and a report that Taylor Swift is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year, PEOPLE has learned the pop superstar is not scheduled to perform at the game.

On Thursday, news broke that Apple Music was taking over as the sponsor for the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi. (Pepsi announced earlier this year it would not be returning as a sponsor.)

After the sponsorship news was revealed, Swift's fans kicked into overdrive, wondering if the Grammy winner — who has previously starred in Apple Music commercials — would be taking the stage next February.

She may not be heading to the Super Bowl, but Swift, 32, is busy as ever gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated tenth studio album, Midnights.

The singer — who recently made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for a Q&A about the making of All Too Well: The Short Film — announced her new project at the MTV Video Music Awards last month while accepting the award for video of the year.

"I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it weren't for you. You embolden me to do that, and I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21," she told the crowd.

Swift began sharing song titles from the album this week via a new TikTok series titled Midnights Mayhem With Me.

"I'm going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I'm going to be announcing and in what order," Swift said in the first video, motioning towards a bingo roller cage. "In this cage are 13 Ping-Pong balls labeled 1 through 13, each representing a track on the Midnights album. So, let's leave it up to fate."

Swift rolled the metal contraption over four times before a ball rolled out, meaning the first revealed track would be No. 13 — which she's used heavily throughout her career and long considered her lucky number, partially because she was born on Dec. 13.

"Track 13 is called 'Mastermind,'" she shared, speaking the song's title into a bright red landline phone that modulated her voice as the video ended.

On Thursday, the star revealed the name of her eighth track would be titled "Vigilante S—."