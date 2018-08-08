Ultimate Cat Lady Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Her Beloved Felines on International Cat Day

Taylor Swift just posted the purr-fect tribute to her cats, Meredith and Olivia, on International Cat Day.

The world’s most-famous cat lady started off a series of 12 posts on her Instagram story with a video of her original fur baby sprawled across her bed.

“It would appear my painting of a relaxing grey sky has lulled Meredith to sleep and put her in a very tranquil place,” the Grammy winner, 28, narrated before switching to a video of Olivia snoozing at the base of her staircase.

📹 IG | Taylor’s Instagram story celebrating #InternationalCatDay part. 2 pic.twitter.com/rGgMXPwL64 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 8, 2018

As the sleepy Scottish fold stretched her arms, Swift jokingly mocked the cat by saying, “Clap your hands, that’ll make you look more normal.”

Swift, who has referred to the famous felines as her “fuzzy daughters” in the past, gave fans a deeper look into her pets’ lavish lives and quirky behavior.

In the next video, the “Delicate” singer films Olivia noisily flipping through a book on her nightstand of a historical Hollywood biography.

“Is that your favorite book? Am I going to make sure to put that book in the drawer, so you don’t do that at 4 a.m.?” Swift asks on the video.

The cat mom had no shortage of videos to post of the dynamic duo hanging around her homes while looking completely relaxed.

She eventually switches back to Meredith sitting on a chair and asks if she “had a very long, hard day” before telling the cat she looks exhausted.

Taylor Swift Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram

“Don’t do it, don’t start drama. Don’t kick her in the head — don’t do it! I feel like she’s about to start drama, when you get the little tail flop. I feel like she’s just waiting to start something,” the pop star says of the simmering tension of her “two puffy fluff balls” in another video.

While Swift is busy on her Reputation tour, she always celebrates her cats’ accomplishments, including their big Hollywood break in Deadpool 2, the most recent installment of the R-rated superhero franchise starring Ryan Reynolds.

The singer is reportedly joining the star-studded cast of Cats, the world’s most popular musical about felines. The movie adaptation of the hit musical will be helmed by Tom Hooper, who directed the hit movie adaptation of Les Miserables in 2012.

While cats are often coy with their feelings, it’s clear from all the purring the love is mutual.