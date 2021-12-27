The Grammy winner — who has three cats — swiftly adopted Benjamin after meeting him on the set of her 2019 "ME!" music video

Taylor Swift Gets In on the #ImFeeling2022 TikTok Challenge with Some Help from Her Cat Benjamin

Taylor Swift is ready for the new year!

On Monday, the Grammy-winning superstar shared a new TikTok post featuring her beloved feline son, Benjamin — and her hit song "22" (Taylor's Version, of course!).

"Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling2022," Swift, 32, captioned the video, leaning into the latest viral challenge.

In 2019, Swift confirmed a fan theory stemming from her "ME!" music video and revealed she had adopted the adorable kitten presented to her by Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

"He was just a cute kitten who didn't have a home," she explained, adding that he was part of a program that "tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff."

Said Urie at the time: "It was truly love at first sight — love at first purr."

The festive post comes as Swift is wrapping up yet another banner year. Last month, she released her highly anticipated re-recording of Red (Taylor's Version), which featured a 10-minute version of her hit ballad "All Too Well."

The latest version topped Don McLean's "American Pie" as the longest song to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, prompting Swift to send the 76-year-old singer a massive arrangement of flowers.

"I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she wrote on Twitter. "You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I'm floored. A 10-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

Like Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's first re-recorded album, Fearless, also hit No. 1 after its debut in April.

The star revealed in 2019 she would be re-recording her previous work after music manager Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings took control of her masters following its purchase of her former label Big Machine Label Group. (Braun has since sold her masters for a reported $300 million to private equity company Shamrock Holdings.)