Buying Service Dogs, Making Hospital Visits & More of the Nicest Things Taylor Swift Has Ever Done for Her Fans

In 2016, Swift donated $10,000 to help Jacob Hill, who has autism, purchase a service dog. Two years later, she met the boy, his family — and the pup!

Swift hosted Hill backstage at her September 2018 NRG Stadium show in Houston. The young fan and his service dog, Reid, shared the special moment with his mother, Allison Hill and sister, Jordan Fox.

“Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob. She didn’t see my son’s disability she just saw him,” Allison shared in a Facebook post for Autism Speaks. “She got on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on.”