Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election

Taylor Swift is including “political undertones” in her new music, and now she’s opening up to why she stayed quiet during the 2016 presidential election.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 29, is featured on the cover of Vogue‘s September issue, in which she discusses the public scrutiny she faced due to her lack of candidate endorsements in the previous presidential campaign.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” she said of Donald Trump though she did not refer to him by name.

“He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help,” she recalled. “Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: ‘[Taylor Swift’s] calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary.”

Swift referenced her 2016 drama with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, over the lyrics to the rapper’s song “Famous.” The reality star posted snake emojis in reference to Swift after claiming that Swift had lied about not approving Kanye West‘s “Famous” lyrics about her.

The emojis quickly turned into a “hate campaign” which Swift said left her feeling “lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?” Swift continued, explaining why she couldn’t be outspoken about a presidential candidate.

“Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses,” she said.

After refraining from speaking publicly about politics in 2016, Swift broke her political silence on Instagram regarding the midterm elections last November.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote.

In a May interview with German outlet DPA, the singer added that she is “not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country.”