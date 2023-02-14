Taylor Swift Is the World's Highest-Paid Female Entertainer with $92 Million Earned in 2022

The Midnights singer-songwriter appears on Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid entertainers alongside Genesis, Sting and other superstars

February 14, 2023
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift may have caused Ticketmaster to crash last year — but her banking apps are likely working just fine.

On Tuesday, the Midnights singer-songwriter ranked at No. 9 on Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid entertainers in the world — having earned $92 million in 2022 — making her the only woman to appear in the top 10.

Swift's reported income stems from album sales, streams, licensing and sync deals. Last year saw the release of her 10th original studio album Midnights, which broke Spotify's record for most single-day streams, sold the most vinyl records in a single week of the 21st century and became the best-selling album of the year.

The 33-year-old performer's earnings from her upcoming Eras Tour won't be reported until the concerts occur later this year. Given that it broke the all-time record for most tickets sold in a single day, it's possible that she'll appear on the list — which she's previously topped — next year.

Genesis appeared on top of the Forbes list, with the rock band earning a whopping $230 million in 2022, per the outlet. Throughout the year, the group toured, collected music royalties and orchestrated a $300 million sale of their publishing rights and a portion of their recorded music income streams.

Coming in second place was Sting, who reportedly earned $210 million after selling his entire catalog for $300 million last year to Universal Music Group.

Tyler Perry appeared in the list's third slot, raking in paychecks from his many TV shows and movies as well as his Atlanta studio compound. According to the publication, he made $175 million in 2022.

In fourth place were Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who created South Park and The Book of Mormon, with $160 million earned from both as well as deals with HBO Max and Paramount.

The Simpsons
The Simpsons. fox

Another pair ranked fifth: James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, who created The Simpsons, which reportedly earned them $105 million in 2022 — thanks to their 2019 deal that made all 30 seasons available on Disney+.

Brad Pitt came in fourth place with $100 million reportedly earned last year, as he sold the majority of his Plan B production company — which has produced Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, The Departed and more — for $113 million. He also earned income from roles in Bullet Train, Babylon and The Lost City.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ranking seventh was the Rolling Stones, who earned a reported $98 million from touring as well as music royalties.

Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron came in eighth place, having reportedly made $95 million from the film and bonuses.

Capping off the list after Swift was Bad Bunny, who made a reported $88 million from album sales, streams, ticket sales, endorsements and a role in Bullet Train.

