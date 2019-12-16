Taylor Swift Announces She'll Headline the 2020 Glastonbury Festival for Its 50th Anniversary

Taylor Swift is heading to the Glastonbury Festival in 2020.

On Sunday, the “Lover” songstress announced on Instagram that she would be headlining the annual U.K. four-day festival, which kicks off on June 24 at Worthy Farm in Polton, Somerset.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary,” wrote Swift, 30. “See you there! 💋.”

In the Instagram photo, the singer is holding up a sign from the Glastonbury Free Press that reads, “Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury.” The poster also says, “From Christmas Tree Farm to Worthy Farm,” referencing her new Christmas song and the festival’s location.

Along with Swift, the lineup includes the already-announced Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. The festival’s remaining musical acts have yet to be announced.

On Friday, Swift closed out her 30th birthday with a festive birthday bash at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City — just hours after finishing her set at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.

“Taylor has been very excited about turning 30. She sees it as something positive,” a source told PEOPLE of Swift’s milestone.

As for the dinner bash Swift shared with her friends? The insider said, “she had the best time.”

Swift certainly appeared to be having fun. She documented her evening with a series of Instagram posts, showing off some of the highlights of her night, which included a cat cake and Christmas-themed photo booth.

Helping to celebrate Swift’s birthday was her A-list group of pals including fellow Jingle Ball performers Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer and Camila Cabello, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*,” Swift captioned a series of photo booth portraits.

Porowski also shared the silly photo to his own social media, captioning the picture with the night’s slogan “30 THIR-TAY 30,” which Swift was seen sporting on a Santa hat earlier that night.

In another gallery of photos, Swift wrote, “Happy birthday but make it santa 🎅.”

The “Blank Space” singer was later surprised with a cake topped with roses and life-like frosting decorations of her beloved pet cats Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. “Fur real guys this was my cake 🎂,” Swift captioned a close-up picture posing with the dessert.

That was the second cake Swift got. Earlier in the evening, the chart-topping artist was presented with a large birthday cake at Jingle Ball by radio host, Elvis Duran.

The three-tier cake was decorated in purple and white icing and read “Happy Birthday Taylor,” but was even more special as photos of her three cats appeared on the front.

“You have to eat the whole thing,” Duran joked in a video captured by a fan in attendance. “Happy birthday!”

“You’re the best,” he went on, before pointing out, “Do they know they spent your 25th birthday on this stage, as well? We’ve been with you along for the whole ride!”

“Thank you so much!” said Swift, who wore a sparkly dress and thigh-high boots for the occasion. After presenting the large cake to her, Duran requested that the lights come up on the audience so that they could sing “Happy Birthday” to the star.

“That was the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard,” Swift sweetly told them afterward, giving a hug to Duran for the kind surprise.