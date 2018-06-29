'Super Happy' Taylor Swift Is 'In a Great Place Both Career and Love Wise,' Says Source

Between the success of her ongoing Reputation Stadium Tour and her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift is in a “great place” right now.

“She is still super happy and excited about her tour,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that Swift, 28, “is also happy to be back in the U.S. with shows for her US fans.”

Swift has been on the road since May, when she kicked things off in Arizona, breaking the stadium’s attendance record when 59,157 fans showed up. Her world tour most recently included a stop in London, but she’ll be returning stateside on Saturday with a performance in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor Swift David Fisher/Shutterstock

When the singer’s not busy performing for her fans, she’s “spending time in Nashville with her family,” the insider continues, adding that Swift also “has a few days off for July 4th.”

After her show on Saturday, Swift doesn’t have another date scheduled until July 7, when she’ll take the show to Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to her planned concert dates, Swift also surprised fans in Chicago on Thursday with a special secret show as part of her DirecTV Now partnership.

According to fans, the singer played an acoustic 5-song set that included Reputation songs “Gorgeous,” “Delicate,” and “New Year’s Day,” as well as Red‘s “All Too Well” and 1989‘s “Shake It Off.”

Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello Kevin Mazur/Getty

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” the source continues, adding that Alwyn is attending concert dates whenever he can.

“Joe is just an amazing boyfriend,” the insider remarks. “He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Although the couple have purposefully been keeping their relationship under wraps since they began dating more than a year ago, they were last spotted together in May, when they sipped on pints of beer at The Flask, a pub in North London.

“Yesterday we had the pleasure of serving @taylorswift13 and her boyfriend @Josalw a couple of pints of London Pride,” the restaurant tweeted. “You’re welcome back to @flaskn6 anytime.”

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Last month, Alwyn and his family attended his girlfriend’s tour opening night in Arizona where she reportedly gave him a coy shout-out while singing her hit song “Gorgeous.”

The Reputation World Tour’s next stop is in Louisville, Kentucky on June 30.