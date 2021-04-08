Taylor Swift Gives a Sneak Peek of 'Breathe' Re-Recording with Colbie Caillat on Tumblr

The 20-second clip gives fans a preview of the fan-favorite Grammy-nominated collaboration ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Take a deep breath, Fearless (Taylor's Version) is almost here!

Mere hours before Taylor Swift is set to release the re-recorded version of her album Fearless, she shared a sneak peek to her fan-favorite collaboration with Colbie Caillat, "Breathe." And the 31-year-old did it on her favorite website: Tumblr.

Set with fresh vocals and new production, the 20-second clip gives fans a prelude to the 27-track album on its way Friday. (Swift also shared a throwback never-before-seen photo from her Fearless era.)

Caillat recently spoke to Insider about re-recording the song, praising Swift as "truly one of the most brilliant songwriters" and calling the whole process "fascinating."

"She knows a lot about every person she's in the room with and genuinely has an interest. She makes you feel like she loves your work and she has known you forever," Caillat told the outlet. "I just remember she was so young, and the song she came in with, it was just beautiful."

"I had so much respect for her," Caillat added. "I think the song that we did, it was a really special thing. She was writing about something she was going through with a band member at the time, and she was pouring her heart out about it."

The track ended up being nominated for best pop collaboration at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

The snippets — including one of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" released on Good Morning America — come just hours before fans will be able to enjoy the reworked album in its entirety.

And on Wednesday, the singer released one the album's previously unreleased songs: "Mr. Perfectly Fine."