Taylor Swift Gives Money to Fans Fundraising for Church Donating Products to People of Color

Taylor Swift is doing her part in the fight against racial injustice.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis residents Yasmine Norman and Grace Norman shared a video on Instagram explaining that they would be going out on a "big haul" to purchase hair and skincare products to bring to a local church requesting the items for people and families of color in need.

“I know that haircare and skincare for people of color can be both more expensive and harder to find in the stores," Yasmine said in the video, explaining why she was inspired to help the cause.

The clip — which was set to Swift's activist anthem "Only The Young" — caught the attention of the singer, who then donated $1,300 to go towards the purchasing of additional products.

"Yasmine and Grace, thank you SO MUCH for everything you're doing to help people. Here's a gift for this run, please let me know about anything in the future! Love, Taylor," the note from Swift read, which was posted to Yasmine's Twitter page.

"THANK YOU @taylorswift13 You amaze me ♥️ @grace_norman27 and I will be doing a supply run in Minneapolis to help families in need, many who’ve been affected [by] the riots," read Yasmine's post.

Swift, 30, spoke out about the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week, asserting that "changes MUST be made."

"Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments," she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter."

The "Cruel Summer" singer followed up with a Twitter, thread encouraging people to vote in order to fight against police brutality and racism.

"This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels," she continued in her next tweet, which included a link to former President Barack Obama's article on Medium titled, "How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change."

In the article, Obama, 58, highlighted the importance of voting and participating in electoral politics in addition to protesting.

In the last tweet of her thread, Swift shared a similar sentiment by urging people to fight for access to mail-in voting for the 2020 election since ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 might hinder some from going to the polls.

"We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard," she wrote.

Swift's message comes nearly two weeks after she took a stand against President Donald Trump, whom she criticized for threatening to send the military to intervene in the ongoing protests and riots in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd, seemingly suggesting that the military would shoot looters. (The tweet has since been flagged by Twitter as violating its policy on the "glorification of violence.")

