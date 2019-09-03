Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry, High School Sweethearts & More Lucky Humans Who Received Flowers from Taylor Swift
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry
The Divergent actor and his model love tied the knot in Hawaii over Labor Day weekend 2019, and though pal Swift wasn’t there to celebrate with them, she was there in spirit thanks to a floral arrangement and sweet note that quoted lyrics from her latest single, “Lover.”
“May you always be this close, forever & ever. Sending my best wishes to to two lovers on their big day. Your friend, Taylor,” she wrote.
An Injured Fan
When a Swiftie identified as Lindsay broke her back and neck in a terrifying spring 2019 car accident, the singer reached out with a note and bouquet.
“Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident. My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this,” wrote Swift on the note. “I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”
Alexas Gonzales & Brittany Lewis
The “End Game” singer gave two of her biggest fans the surprise of a lifetime in January 2018, when she sent them flowers and a personalized note to celebrate their wedding day.
Gonzales, who also goes by Lexi, and Lewis tied the knot in a sweet ceremony and reception at Noah’s Event Venue in Dickinson, Texas, after more than years together. They began dating in high school, when Swift’s 2008 tune “Love Story” became an integral part of their own love story. Lewis even quoted lyrics from the song when she proposed in November of 2016.
“Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your beautiful love story,” Swift wrote in her note — photos of which Gonzales shared to Twitter. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”
Cardi B
One day after Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” was knocked down to No. 3 on the Billboard charts, she sent flowers to the new history-making No. 1, Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, writing, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers … and I freaking love your music.”
Victoria Arlen
After Arlen danced to the singer’s hit “Look What You Made Me Do” on Dancing with the Stars, Swift sent her flowers with a sweet note. “Victoria, you are incredible and I was so honored you danced to my song. I’m so inspired by you. Love, Taylor,” Arlen, who turned 23 the day after the performance, read aloud after cohost Erin Andrews presented the Paralympian with the gift.
Grace VanderWaal
When she auditioned for America’s Got Talent, the singer-songwriter was dubbed “the next Taylor Swift” by judge Simon Cowell — a compliment she called “truly amazing.” And by the looks of it, Swift agreed with that statement! After VanderWaal was crowned AGT‘s big winner in October 2016, the “Shake it Off” singer sent her some “mad love” — in the form of an oversized bouquet of assorted flowers.
Craftsy Employees
The Swift fans at the office of Craftsy, a Denver crafting website, were gifted a bunch of bright bouquets from the singer following her Colorado trial in August 2017. During the trial, Craftsy’s staff publicly supported Swift by arranging Post-It notes in their office windows reflecting Swift’s own lyrics back at her in a show of solidarity. “Supporting creative individuals is what we’re all about,” read the company’s Instagram, captioning more than a handful of bouquets. “@taylorswift we’re glad that our window messages brightened your days in Denver just as the flowers you sent are brightening ours!”
Lea Michele
The Mayor star’s admission that she can’t get enough of Swift’s music was enough for the Grammy winner to send her flowers. “I love her. I was just talking to Emma Roberts about her the other day and we were reading the inside of her booklet for Red, and she has this amazing little excerpt she wrote inside about different kinds of love,” Michele told PEOPLE. “She’s really an amazing songwriter and her music is just the best girl music ever.” As for Swift’s response? The Reputation crooner’s card in Michele’s bouquet read: “Lea, You read the Red Album Booklet??!! You’re the sweetest, the nicest, the coolest.”
Right Said Fred
After sampling the British pop band’s song “I’m Too Sexy” in “Look What You Made Me Do” — her first single off Reputation — Swift and co-writer Jack Antonoff sent Right Said Fred a note and flowers. The message read: “We love you and can’t wait for a chance to celebrate with you!”
Her Dancers
When a group of dancers agrees to star in a top-secret Swift music video, mum’s most certainly the word — which is why Swift awarded her “Look What You Made Me Do” dancers with flowers following the video’s premiere. “Thanks for keeping our secret,” read Swift’s note. “I’m so proud of it and I hope you will be too.”