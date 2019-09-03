Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry, High School Sweethearts & More Lucky Humans Who Received Flowers from Taylor Swift

The “End Game” singer gave two of her biggest fans the surprise of a lifetime in January 2018, when she sent them flowers and a personalized note to celebrate their wedding day.

Gonzales, who also goes by Lexi, and Lewis tied the knot in a sweet ceremony and reception at Noah’s Event Venue in Dickinson, Texas, after more than years together. They began dating in high school, when Swift’s 2008 tune “Love Story” became an integral part of their own love story. Lewis even quoted lyrics from the song when she proposed in November of 2016.

“Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your beautiful love story,” Swift wrote in her note — photos of which Gonzales shared to Twitter. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”