Taylor Swift Is Dressed for Revenge on Girls' Night with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Haim Sisters

Taylor Swift was photographed enjoying a night out with her close friends in New York City on Thursday amid her sold-out Eras Tour

By
and Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 21, 2023 11:12 AM
Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. Photo: BACKGRID

It's certainly nice to have a friend (or five!) for Taylor Swift.

The "Anti-Hero" singer stepped out for a girls' night in New York City on Thursday, joined by close friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift, 33, rocked a black minidress with spaghetti straps and black shoes and sunglasses as she and her posse were photographed walking down the street.

The pop star's outing comes amid her sold-out Eras Tour, which she'll continue in Houston on Friday. Swift has been photographed out and about in New York City multiple times over the last few weeks following her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

On Wednesday, she and Lively grabbed dinner with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, along with the Haim sisters and Swift's brother Austin, seemingly all unfollowed Alwyn, 32, on Instagram following the breakup, per DeuxMoi and eagle-eyed fans.

News of the pair's breakup was confirmed to PEOPLE on April 8, with sources saying they broke up a few weeks beforehand. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras tour.

Shortly after news broke of the split, a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told PEOPLE it was caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," said the source at the time, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

The "Lavender Haze" musician was first publicly linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

Throughout their relationship, the pair kept details of their romance to themselves, demurring on engagement rumors in recent years.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift. Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty

Sources say the pair bonded quickly over shared passions for art and creativity. Indeed, Swift has released 10 songs co-written and/or co-produced with Alwyn, who wrote under the pseudonym William Bowery. The collaborations include six songs on Folklore, three songs on Evermore and "Sweet Nothing" on Midnights.

Despite the breakup, the source previously told PEOPLE, "There is a lot of respect still between them."

A week before news of their split went public, Swift surprised her audience in Texas by swapping out Folklore track "Invisible String," which focuses on two soulmates, with "The 1," a song that instead centers around a lost love and remembering what was once had.

