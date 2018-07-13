Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and the Haim Sisters Have a Girls' Day Out in N.Y.C.

Taylor Swift is in the middle of performing back-to-back sold-out shows for her Reputation Stadium Tour, but the superstar took a breather this week to spend quality time with her girlfriends.

On Thursday afternoon, the superstar was photographed hanging out in New York City with her longtime friend Gigi Hadid. Model Martha Hunt and the Haim sisters were also reportedly part of the group.

Swift sported a cropped T-shirt with various cats on it while Hadid showed her support by wearing one of the singer’s reputation merch sweatshirts.

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift

RELATED: From Adele to Bill Nye the Science Guy: See All the Stars Flocking to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift Splash News

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Wishes ‘Incredible Friend’ Taylor Swift a Belated Happy Birthday

Over the Fourth of July holiday, the “Delicate” singer took a much-needed vacation with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Turks and Caicos, where they were seen strolling on the beach and snorkeling in the crystal-clear water.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that Alwyn is attending concert dates whenever he can. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

The star returns to the stage on Friday in Philadelphia and is scheduled to be on the road through November.