Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have stuck together through thick and thin.

The "Lover" singer and the model's friendship first became known to the public in 2014, when they were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty. Since then, the pair have been by each other's sides during some of their biggest life moments, whether it was one of Swift's sold-out shows or the birth of Hadid's daughter Khai in September 2020.

And of course, there have been plenty of sweet social media posts between the friends, including an Instagram post where Hadid wrote of Swift, "It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity."

Swift had similarly kind things to say about her best friend during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that," the "All Too Well" singer said.

From starring in music videos together to crashing each other's dates, here's everything to know about Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's friendship.

March 2, 2014: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage

Although it's not clear exactly when and how Swift and Hadid met, they were first photographed together in March 2014 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside Ireland Baldwin and Jaime King. Swift rocked a sequined black dress with long mesh sleeves and her go-to red lip, while Hadid wore a long slinky black dress and had her hair in soft waves for the event.

May 15, 2015: Gigi Hadid shares details on Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video

Hadid was one of the many famous faces in Swift's music video for "Bad Blood." The futuristic, action-packed video featured Kendrick Lamar, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Cara Delevingne and many others. Shortly before the video's debut, Hadid spoke with PEOPLE about what viewers could expect, "A lot of badass-ness – just the craziest thing you will ever see," she said. "I can't say much, but it's gonna be epic."

May 30, 2015: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid step out in N.Y.C. with Martha Hunt

Michael Stewart/GC Images

Swift, Hadid and model Martha Hunt (who also starred in the "Bad Blood" video) were spotted hanging out in New York City a few weeks after the video dropped. Swift posted a picture of the trio on Instagram alongside a similar frame of them from the "Bad Blood" video. She captioned the post, "On tonight's episode of 'Not Purposely Trying to Recreate Music Videos, Just Going Out For Indian Food.' "

May 30, 2015: Gigi Hadid joins Taylor Swift onstage at a concert in Detroit

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty

Shortly after their N.Y.C. hang, Hadid and Hunt got up onstage with Swift during the pop star's concert in Detroit. They joined her for a performance of her song "Style," where all three strutted the length of the stage to show off their runway walk.

Swift wore a silver sequined bodysuit for the performance, while Hunt and Hadid both opted for head-to-toe black outfits.

March 21, 2016: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have a girls' night in to watch Grease: Live

The famous duo tuned into Grease: Live, and Hadid shared a few moments from their cozy night in with her Snapchat followers. "We're also performing Grease Live in the living room," Hadid captioned a video of herself and Swift singing along. Ironically, the production starred Joe Jonas, whom both Swift and Hadid have dated.

February 5, 2016: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid get manicures together in Beverly Hills

For another friend date, Swift and Hadid stepped out together to get their nails done in Los Angeles. Swift wore a light blue cable-knit sweater and black jeans to the Beverly Hills salon, while Hadid wore a bomber jacket and black jeans with white Converse.

July 5, 2016: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid pose with Cara Delevigne in red, white and blue swimsuits for Fourth of July

On the Fourth of July in 2016, the famous besties posed alongside another member of their girl squad, Delevigne, in matching swimsuits. The trio wore red, white, and blue striped swimsuits, with Swift and Delevigne holding U.S. flags.

September 13, 2016: Taylor Swift steps out in N.Y.C. with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Swift hung out with Hadid and her then-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, in N.Y.C. a few months later. Swift supported her friend by wearing a starry-print maxi silk dress from Hadid's Tommy x Gigi collaboration, which she paired with brown leather block heels and a matching purse.

November 2, 2016: Gigi Hadid talks about attending Taylor Swift's Halloween party

Instagram

During an appearance on Today, Hadid briefly talked about attending Swift's low-key Halloween party. Other attendees included Camila Cabello, Kennedy Rayé and Hunt. The supermodel shared that the women snacked on guacamole, pizza and chips throughout the night.

Hadid wore a Cub Scout costume, which she revealed wasn't her original plan. "I had a really, really intense costume planned, and then I was like, 'Maybe I'll save it,' I found a Cub Scouts shirt in Japan at a vintage store," she said. "I made a costume out of it!"

On the other hand, Swift dressed as Deadpool, a character portrayed by another famous friend, Ryan Reynolds.

May 15, 2017: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid speak about their friendship in a Harper's Bazaar piece

In a 2017 profile on Hadid for Harper's Bazaar, both women spoke about their friendship. Hadid shared that with such a busy schedule, she's not looking to expand her inner circle, saying, "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I'm good with [the friends] I've got."

Swift told the publication, "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people." The pop star continued, "Gigi's #1 rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response."

December 15, 2017: Gigi Hadid shares a sweet Instagram post in honor of Taylor Swift's birthday

Hadid shared an adorable belated birthday post for Swift in December 2017 on Instagram. She posted two sweet selfies of the pair, along with a caption that read, "a belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart : HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift, you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud ! ❤️✨"

July 12, 2018: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid enjoy a summer day in N.Y.C.

The famous friends enjoyed a girls' day in N.Y.C. along with Hunt and the Haim sisters, whom Swift has toured and recorded songs with. Swift wore a pair of bright pink sunglasses and a cropped tee with several cat faces on it, while Hadid wore a snake sweatshirt from Swift's Reputation tour.

July 13, 2018: Gigi Hadid is spotted dancing at Taylor Swift's concert

A few concertgoers captured videos of Hadid dancing enthusiastically at Swift's concert as the latter performed "Don't Blame Me" from her album, Reputation. Hadid also posted some sweet pictures of the evening on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so proud to experience this celebration of clarity and strength with you. WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon."

December 31, 2018: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid dress up as their childhood heroes on New Year's Eve

Swift, Hadid and some of their other famous friends rang in the New Year in 2019 by dressing up as their childhood heroes. Swift dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, while Hadid went as another famous Disney character, Mary Poppins. Other attendees at the party included Blake Lively and her husband Reynolds, and Iris Apatow.

November 14, 2019: Gigi Hadid comes to Taylor Swift's defense amid battle with Big Machine Records

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty

After Swift shared that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group co-founder Scott Borchetta were preventing her from performing her older songs at the American Music Awards, Hadid was one of many celebrities to come to the singer's defense. She shared on Twitter, "Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!"

This dispute over Swift's legal ability to perform her older songs was part of an ongoing battle regarding Swift's legal ownership of her first six albums. She's currently re-recording her earlier works.

December 1, 2019: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid celebrate Friendsgiving together

Swift and Hadid got together to celebrate Friendsgiving, along with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Hunt and other pals. Hadid posted a picture of the whole group on her Instagram Story, captioned, "Friendsgiving this week :) love you all sm."

April 23, 2020: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn send Gigi Hadid flowers for her birthday

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hadid was isolating with her family on their farm in Pennsylvania. Since she couldn't be there in person to celebrate Hadid's birthday, Swift (and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn) sent a gorgeous arrangement of flowers for the occasion. Hadid shared a picture of the bright red and pink arrangement with a caption thanking the couple — and their cats.

September 25, 2020: Taylor Swift gives Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai a handmade blanket

Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020, and Swift showed her support by sending over a thoughtful gift for the baby. Hadid shared a picture of her newborn daughter laying with a pink blanket handmade by "Auntie" Swift.

December 13, 2020: Gigi Hadid celebrates Taylor Swift's 31st birthday

On her 31st birthday, Swift received plenty of birthday wishes from her friends, including a sweet tribute from Hadid. She posted a sweet picture of the two on her Instagram story, along with a caption that read, "Happiest 31st Year. My T! Wish we could be together to celebrate. Love you so much."

February 4, 2021: Gigi Hadid shares the sentimental gift Taylor Swift gave her daughter

During an interview with Vogue, Hadid shared details about another thoughtful gift Swift gave to Hadid's daughter Khai when she was born. Swift sent the baby a stuffed bear that was sewn by Swift out of one of her personal dresses.

"It's misshapen, and she called it Ugly Bear. She had one when she was little," Hadid shared.