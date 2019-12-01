Taylor Swift Celebrates Friendsgiving with Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt & Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski

These celebrity pals are thankful for one another!

On Saturday, Gigi Hadid revealed she celebrated Friendsgiving with Taylor Swift and Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski on her Instagram story.

The trio, along with other pals including model Martha Hunt, gathered closely for a group photo, which Hadid captioned, “Friendsgiving this week 🙂 love you all [so much].”

Porowski, 35, later shared the image on his own Instagram story, adding, “till next year” with a red heart emoji. The celebrity chef stood between Hadid, 24, and Swift, 29, in the group photo, in which the singer can be seen taking a sip from a glass of wine.

Hadid and Swift have been close friends for years. The supermodel even appeared in the pop star’s 2015 music video for “Bad Blood.”

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” Swift previously told Elle of her pal in 2016. “She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”

Hadid has similarly raved about Swift in the past, telling PEOPLE in 2015 that her “favorite” thing about the singer was that “she’s just always herself and she’s really true to that.”

The ladies appear to have formed individual friendships with Porowski in the past year. In October, Swift and the culinary expert attended one of Madonna’s Madame X theater tour shows together in Brooklyn.

Earlier this year, the Netflix star revealed just how well he knew Hadid when he dished on the model’s burger obsession, telling PEOPLE that “she’s all about the bun.” Ahead of Thanksgiving, he shared a photo of himself with Hadid in cooking aprons captioned, “gotta get that bread.”

Another A-list Friendsgiving that took place this past week was that of Jennifer Aniston, who hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday. The guest list included Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Theroux, 48, shared an epic group selfie from the night on their “fakesgiving” celebration, and wrote that he was “very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights.”