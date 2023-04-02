Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment

The heartfelt encounter took place during Swift's Eras Tour stop in Arlington

By
Published on April 2, 2023 03:00 PM
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift treated her fans in Arlington, Texas to a night to remember on Saturday during the continuation of her long-awaited Eras Tour. And one fan, in particular, was treated with a little something extra to take home!

During her performance of her Red smash "22," Swift greeted Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey at the edge of her stage's catwalk and handed her the hat off her head. The sweet moment was captured by fans at the show, and even shows the 9-year-old hand Swift something in return.

In the video, Gracie can be seen wearing a purple dress reminiscent of Swift's Speak Now era, as she awaits the star who walks down the catwalk with a fedora in hand. In exchange, Gracie handed Swift a friendship bracelet, putting a smile on the singer's face.

The cute concert moment comes just weeks after Swift officially kicked off her run of shows in Glendale, Ariz. And while plenty of stars have come out to support the Grammy winner, last night's gig saw her close friend Gomez being just as supportive as ever.

Gomez, in another video filmed by fans, applauded Swift during the night as she wore a cardigan from Swift's merch and stood alongside her half-sister.

Gomez and Swift have a long history of friendship that they share outside of supporting each other on tour, and it all started when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008. Since then, they've shared music video appearances, sweet birthday celebrations, posts supporting each other's albums and moments where they've cheered each other on in the audience of award shows.

"She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said in a 2019 interview with 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine in 2020, both stars opened up about their decade-long friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

During Swift's latest run of shows, the star hasn't been afraid to show love to her other friends in the music industry, either. Just last week, she extended love to Lana Del Rey and her latest album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, encouraging her Swifties to give it a spin during her tour stop in Vegas.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

While sitting piano-side during the show at Allegiant Stadium, Swift added that she's "obsessed with" the "A&W" singer. "And she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me," Swift explained.

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," she added. "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the tour's opening night in Arizona last month, Swift captivated her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes — with the singer-songwriter nodding to each of her respective album eras and saving room at the end for her latest LP: Midnights.

"I'm gonna take a wild guess and say, that if you're here tonight, there's a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight, is that true," Swift asked her crowd, which erupted in applause. "Well, first of all, let me say, on behalf of me and every single performer that you see on this stage — all the band, all the crew, every single person who has been putting together this tour for years — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for wanting to be with us on night one."

Related Articles
Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Video of Gym Attack, Speaks Out For First Time: 'Cowardly'
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Feeling 'Giant Wave of Love' as She Turns 55 After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says
John Legend sings love song to Drew Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon: ‘don’t poop on me’
John Legend Sings Love Song to Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon: 'Don't Poop on Me'
Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 4th Anniversary of His Death: 'Nothing Was Ever the Same'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Frankie Grande attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Frankie Grande Is 'Completely Free of Anxiety' Since Marrying Hale Leon: 'I Feel So Supported' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas
I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez Files Appeal After Being Convicted of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: Reports
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp75DT3rs57/. Laura Dern/Instagram
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — So Far!
Paul McCartney, 1964: Eyes of the Storm - John and George, Paris. 1964
Paul McCartney's Personal Beatles Photos on Display for First Time in London Exhibit
Billie Eilish and Maggie Baird
Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom Maggie Baird: 'You Make the World Go Round'
Woodstock's 1970 Soundtrack Album Cover Star Bobbi Ercoline Dead at 73
Bobbi Ercoline, Iconic Woodstock Concertgoer on Album Cover, Dead at 73
Sign in 3:05 / 5:56 Kylee Dayne vs. Mary Kate Connor on Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" | The Voice Battles | NBC
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Singers Cover Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' in Battle Rounds Sneak Peek
WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE - "Detention Election" - Justin's chances at becoming Student Body President are put in jeopardy after someone wallpapers Principal Laritate's office with posters from Justin's campaign and he is accused of masterminding the prank. Meanwhile, Alex befriends Stevie, a rebellious new girl in school, and Jerry, Max and Harper get stuck on a Ferris wheel during their trip to Coney Island in "Wizards of Waverly Place," premiering FRIDAY, MARCH 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images) SELENA GOMEZ, HAYLEY KIYOKO
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards' Character Had a 'Pretty Clear' More-Than-Friends Bond with Hayley Kiyoko's Stevie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Josh Gad visits BuzzFeed’s “AM TO DM” to discuss the Disney film “Frozen 2” on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Ariana Grande attends the 2016 American Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals sponsored by FIAT 124 Spider at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Images for FIAT)
Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Post from Josh Gad on Nashville Shooting: 'When Does This Madness End?'
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart Joins Daughter Kaya for Surprise 'American Idol' Audition — Watch