Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment

Taylor Swift treated her fans in Arlington, Texas to a night to remember on Saturday during the continuation of her long-awaited Eras Tour. And one fan, in particular, was treated with a little something extra to take home!

During her performance of her Red smash "22," Swift greeted Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey at the edge of her stage's catwalk and handed her the hat off her head. The sweet moment was captured by fans at the show, and even shows the 9-year-old hand Swift something in return.

In the video, Gracie can be seen wearing a purple dress reminiscent of Swift's Speak Now era, as she awaits the star who walks down the catwalk with a fedora in hand. In exchange, Gracie handed Swift a friendship bracelet, putting a smile on the singer's face.

The cute concert moment comes just weeks after Swift officially kicked off her run of shows in Glendale, Ariz. And while plenty of stars have come out to support the Grammy winner, last night's gig saw her close friend Gomez being just as supportive as ever.

Gomez, in another video filmed by fans, applauded Swift during the night as she wore a cardigan from Swift's merch and stood alongside her half-sister.

Gomez and Swift have a long history of friendship that they share outside of supporting each other on tour, and it all started when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008. Since then, they've shared music video appearances, sweet birthday celebrations, posts supporting each other's albums and moments where they've cheered each other on in the audience of award shows.

"She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said in a 2019 interview with 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine in 2020, both stars opened up about their decade-long friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

During Swift's latest run of shows, the star hasn't been afraid to show love to her other friends in the music industry, either. Just last week, she extended love to Lana Del Rey and her latest album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, encouraging her Swifties to give it a spin during her tour stop in Vegas.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

While sitting piano-side during the show at Allegiant Stadium, Swift added that she's "obsessed with" the "A&W" singer. "And she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me," Swift explained.

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," she added. "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the tour's opening night in Arizona last month, Swift captivated her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes — with the singer-songwriter nodding to each of her respective album eras and saving room at the end for her latest LP: Midnights.

"I'm gonna take a wild guess and say, that if you're here tonight, there's a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight, is that true," Swift asked her crowd, which erupted in applause. "Well, first of all, let me say, on behalf of me and every single performer that you see on this stage — all the band, all the crew, every single person who has been putting together this tour for years — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for wanting to be with us on night one."