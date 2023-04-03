Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat

Dancer Jaylan Ford's mom kicked off a GoFundMe in January asking fans to help fulfill her son's "biggest dreams" of attending Swift's tour stop in Arlington, Texas

Published on April 3, 2023 02:54 PM
Photo: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty, GoFundMe

It was a "perfect night" for Taylor Swift super fan Jaylan Ford!

On Sunday night, the Grammy-winning superstar surprised the Arlington dancer mid-concert by gifting him her "22" fedora during the third night of her Texas tour stop.

"Omggg!! Im soo happy @taylorswift @taylornation gave me her hat in [sic] signed it for me omggg!! I couldn't even sleep man im a swiftie for life be outside today," Ford captioned a TikTok video of the sweet moment.

In the clip, Ford is seen dancing along to Swift's Red hit as she makes her way down the stage with her backup dancers. After handing him her hat, the singer blows him a kiss as he pumps his hands into the air.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Ford gained his own fan following after performing regularly on South Cooper Street.

"I'm never taking this off," he told the Morning News after the concert. "I'm never going to forget this moment."

Earlier this year, Ford's mom Alena Moore launched a GoFundMe page, asking fans to help "our beloved Jaylan Ford" fulfill his "biggest" dream of seeing Swift in concert.

"Jaylan dances to bring smiles to faces and loves dancing for the city!!" she wrote. "Let's show Jaylan that we love him back and get him to Taylor Swift."

Swift made waves earlier in the weekend after her longtime best friend Selena Gomez and younger sister Gracie attended the second night of her Eras show in Arlington.

In another heartwarming moment, the "Cruel Summer" singer handed her hat to Gracie, who slipped a friendship bracelet to Swift in return.

Gomez — who wore Swift's folklore merch cardigan — celebrated her "bestie" afterward on Instagram.

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the show. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

Swift previously praised Gomez in WSJ. Magazine's 2020 cover story featureing the Rare Beauty founder, pointing to the trust the women have had in each other through years of friendship.

"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

