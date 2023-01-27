Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 27, 2023 09:01 AM
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift in Lavender Haze.

Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool.

Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the 70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in a blue fur coat while puffing out clock-shaped smoke (which previously appeared in a preview trailer for her album Midnights).

A large goldfish also swims around behind the walls of Swift's apartment in the video, seemingly teasing the world she has built around the concept album, which she previously described as "a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows."

"Lavender Haze" is one of the few songs Swift has ever explicitly confirmed is about her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Ahead of the album's release, she shared clips diving into some of Midnights' thirteen tracks and revealed the surprising source of inspiration behind "Lavender Haze."

Swift said that "when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there," even though the world is often quick to "weigh in on" who a person is in love with.

"I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," she said in a video shared two weeks before Midnights dropped. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love, like, you were in the lavender haze, and that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

As the first track on Midnights, "Lavender Haze" serves as the gateway into the world Swift has built around the concept album.

"Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely," she wrote on Instagram the night of the album's release. "Just like Midnights."

