The never-before-released song is called "You All Over Me" and will be part of the artist's upcoming re-release Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift Announces First 'From the Vault' Song with Maren Morris on Backup Vocals: 'Can't Wait'

Taylor Swift is ready to drop the first of six never-before-released songs that will be included on her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), which is available next month.

On Wednesday, Swift announced on Instagram that the new track will be released Thursday at midnight (ET), and the title for the single is "You All Over Me (From the Vault)." The Grammy winner, 31, additionally revealed that country star Maren Morris supplies background vocals on the song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she added. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️ Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it 💛"

Morris, 30, joined Swift onstage in Dallas, Texas, for an October 2018 show on Swift's Reputation tour. Singing Morris' song "The Middle" at the time, Swift shared a clip on Instagram writing: "VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her 😁 So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room. 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗"

Maren Morris, Taylor Swift Image zoom Maren Morris and Taylor Swift in October 2018 | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will feature re-recordings of 20 songs from Fearless, her second album which former Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group, where she first signed at age 15, previously owned the rights to since its 2008 release.

The upcoming album of re-recordings will also feature six new songs that were never released and "almost made the original Fearless album," Swift explained during a brief pre-taped appearance on Good Morning America last month.

Maren Morris; Taylor Swift Image zoom Maren Morris and Taylor Swift in March 2019 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

Swift's first five albums includes Fearless, which won four Grammy Awards, and includes her hit songs, "You Belong with Me" and "Fifteen."