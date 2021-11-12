Taylor Swift Says She 'Will Do Anything' to 'Bring Up' Close Friend Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift is always thinking of her friends.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Thursday to promote the release of her album Red (Taylor's Version), the 31-year-old singer-songwriter made sure to mention her close pal Selena Gomez.

While playing a game of Box of Lies with host Jimmy Fallon, Swift told the 47-year-old host that she had picked a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD during her turn in the guessing game. As part of the bit, Fallon and Swift took turns picking up mystery boxes and asking the other to guess if they're telling the truth about their contents.

While Fallon predicted that the Grammy winner wasn't bluffing, she admitted that she didn't have a Disney DVD, but instead a pair of corn-stuffed binoculars.

"You should have know I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez," she teased. "Anything!"

Later that night, Swift stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she spoke to the host about re-recording her album, a choice she acknowledged was "not normal."

"Basically … I've always wanted to own my own music since I started making my music and you probably don't know this, but most of your favorite artists do not own their work," she told Seth Meyers.

"The music industry is eh, you know? Certain corners of it... but I think that there was something that happened years ago, where I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music. That opportunity was not given to me and it was sold to somebody else," she explained. "And so I just figured, I was the one who made this music first. I can just make it again. So that's what we're doing. So when something says, in parentheses 'Taylor's Version,' next to it, that means I own it, which is exciting."

The 47-year-old comedian praised Swift for her ingenuity, telling the singer, "It's quite a clever loophole, Taylor. I really tip my cap."

taylor swift, seth meyers Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Swift said re-recording Red has been "interesting" because it gives her a chance "to kind of go back and relive this nostalgia with fans who are the reason why I get to do this."

"Going back and reliving these things with the fans, and this time around, I get to do things that I know they wish I would have done the first time," she shared. "Because I'm always listening and I'm always lurking and I'm always listening to their opinions and their theories and they will let me know which songs should have been singles. They let me know which songs did not get videos and should have gotten videos."

Red (Taylor's Version) comes after Scooter Braun bought Big Machine, her former label, in 2019. As part of the deal, Braun gained the rights to the masters of Swift's first six albums, which he later sold for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings.

Swift revealed in a letter to her fans that Shamrock reached out to her about working together, but she turned down their offer because Braun's Ithaca Holdings would continue to profit off her music for "many years."