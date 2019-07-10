Taylor Swift Tops Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Celebrity List with $185 Million

The pop star edged out celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Kanye West for the top spot on the annual list
Taylor Swift is back on top.
On Wednesday, Forbes released its annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities, and the 29-year-old pop star is ranked No. 1 in 2019 with $185 million.
As the magazine reports, much of Swift’s income comes from touring: Her massive Reputation Stadium Tour was the highest-grossing United States tour, earning $266.1 million domestically and $345 overall; the Grammy winner also raked in millions of dollars through endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke.
And this isn’t the first time Swift has topped the Highest-Paid Celebrities 100 list: She was also ranked No. 1 in 2016, with $170 million. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer is the only artist to ever rank No. 1 twice.
This year, Swift earned $15 million more than the second ranked star on the list, Kylie Jenner, who made $170 million. Rounding out the top 10: Kanye West ($150 million), Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi ($127 million), Ed Sheeran ($110 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million), Brazilian soccer pro Neymar ($105 million), The Eagles ($100 million), Dr. Phil McGraw ($95) and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94 million).
Expect Swift to rank high in 2020, as well: The singer-songwriter will release her seventh studio album, Lover, on Aug. 23 and is expected to announce her next tour soon.