Taylor Swift Tops Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Celebrity List with $185 Million

The pop star edged out celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Kanye West for the top spot on the annual list

By Jeff Nelson
July 10, 2019 12:51 PM
Taylor Swift is back on top.

On Wednesday, Forbes released its annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities, and the 29-year-old pop star is ranked No. 1 in 2019 with $185 million.

As the magazine reports, much of Swift’s income comes from touring: Her massive Reputation Stadium Tour was the highest-grossing United States tour, earning $266.1 million domestically and $345 overall; the Grammy winner also raked in millions of dollars through endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke.

And this isn’t the first time Swift has topped the Highest-Paid Celebrities 100 list: She was also ranked No. 1 in 2016, with $170 million. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer is the only artist to ever rank No. 1 twice.

This year, Swift earned $15 million more than the second ranked star on the list, Kylie Jenner, who made $170 million. Rounding out the top 10: Kanye West ($150 million), Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi ($127 million), Ed Sheeran ($110 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million), Brazilian soccer pro Neymar ($105 million), The Eagles ($100 million), Dr. Phil McGraw ($95) and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94 million).

Expect Swift to rank high in 2020, as well: The singer-songwriter will release her seventh studio album, Lover, on Aug. 23 and is expected to announce her next tour soon.

