Surprise Again! Taylor Swift Is Dropping New Album Evermore Tonight: 'This Is for You'

On Thursday, just over four months after she surprise-released her album, folklore, in July, the Grammy winner, who turns 31 on Sunday, announced that another album, her ninth studio album, is on the way. Titled evermore, the so-called "sister album" drops later tonight at midnight ET.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Twitter. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I’ve never done this before," she continued. "In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Swift, who recently released a Disney+ special about the making of folklore, said she "loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales."

"I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," she said.

"And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...," she added in another tweet.

The artist also announced the news on Good Morning America, and revealed the track list for evermore, with 15 songs on the standard and two bonus tracks. A music video for the single "willow" will debut at midnight as well.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she continued on Twitter. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"