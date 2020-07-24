"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents," sings Taylor Swift on "Invisible Strings"

Taylor Swift Fans Think She Sent Ex Joe Jonas a Baby Gift Because of This Folklore Lyric

Taylor Swift appears to give touching insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn on Folklore's "Invisible Strings," but fans think she also made a subtle reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

On the romantic track's third verse, the pop superstar — who surprised fans on Thursday by announcing the imminent release of her eighth studio album — sings about overcoming heartbreak to find true love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents," sings Swift on the song, later adding that "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven."

Swift and Jonas — who's expecting his first child with actress Sophie Turner — had a very public breakup in 2008 when they were teens.

Last May while promoting her album Lover, Swift, 30, told Ellen DeGeneres she regretted putting the singer on blast after he broke up with her. "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy ... just teenage stuff there," she said.

Jonas, also 30, later told ITV's Lorraine that he felt "pretty bad" about how things played out between him and Swift, who overcame their differences and have been friendly for years.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas in 2008 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends," he said. "It's all good. We were so young."

Along with her new album (which is the second she now owns after signing with Universal Music Group), Swift dropped the self-directed music video for her new single "Cardigan" at midnight on Thursday.