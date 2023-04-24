Taylor Swift Reveals She Fell and Cut Her Hand at Houston Eras Tour Show After Fans Notice Injury

Touring can be "Treacherous," but Taylor Swift is feeling "All Too Well" after bleeding "Red" at her latest Eras Tour stop.

After performing three shows at Houston's NRG Stadium over the weekend, the singer-songwriter took to social media and explained to fans that she cut her hand backstage during one of the concerts — but she's feeling "fine."

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had," wrote Swift, 33, on Twitter, before referencing her upcoming shows at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this coming weekend. "Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can't wait for Atlanta."

She then explained the injury, which was seemingly noticed by audience members during the Houston shows: "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm."

"It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood," concluded Swift's post, referencing the current astrological phase.

During the Houston Shows, the Grammy winner performed "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale," "Begin Again" and "Cold as You" for the set's surprise songs throughout the run.

Ahead of the concerts, Swift spent some time in New York City and was spotted stepping out for a girls' night with close friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

She rocked a black Simkhai minidress with spaghetti straps and black shoes and sunglasses and a Stella McCartney bag as she and her posse were photographed walking down the street.

Taylor Swift.

Swift has been photographed out and about in New York City multiple times over the last few weeks following her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

Last week, she and Lively also grabbed dinner with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, along with the Haim sisters and Swift's brother Austin, seemingly all unfollowed Alwyn, 32, on Instagram following the breakup, per DeuxMoi and eagle-eyed fans.

News of the pair's breakup was confirmed to PEOPLE on April 8, with sources saying they broke up a few weeks beforehand. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras tour.

A week before news of their split went public, Swift surprised her audience in Arlington, Texas by swapping out Folklore track "Invisible String," which focuses on two soulmates, with "The 1," a song that instead centers around a lost love and remembering what was once had.