Taylor Swift and Keith Urban Collab on 2 Fearless (Taylor's Version) Songs — See the Full Tracklist

Taylor Swift is serving brand new versions of her greatest hits, with some help from famous pals.

The 11-time Grammy winner, 31, revealed two upcoming collaborations with longtime friend Keith Urban, 53, as she graced Swifties with the full tracklist of Fearless (Taylor's Version) on Instagram Saturday.

"I'm really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," said Swift, who opened for the country star during his Escape Together World Tour in 2009, the year after she dropped the original Fearless.

"I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly," Swift shared.

She also revealed the rest of the "From the Vault" tracks, including "Mr. Perfectly Fine", "Don't You" and "Bye Bye Baby". Swift previously dropped "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring Maren Morris.

The latest reveal comes after she posted a video to Instagram full of Easter eggs, teasing the titles as jumbled anagrams, set to one of her songs playing backward. "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," she wrote. "Level: Expert. Happy decoding!" Urban's name was also one of the clues.

In addition to the 20 re-recordings of the original songs from her sophomore album, Fearless (Taylor's Version) features six songs that have never been heard before.

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she wrote on Instagram.

Fearless (Taylor's Version), which drops on April 9 is Swift's first re-release of her music catalog, in her mission to own the rights to her own music, after Scooter Braun acquired her former label Big Machine Records in 2019.