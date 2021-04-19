Taylor Swift's Fearless Re-Recording Debuts at No. 1, Has Biggest Week of Any 2021 Album: 'Amazing'

Fearless (Taylor's Version) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, becoming the only re-recorded album in history to reach the top spot

Taylor Swift's very first No. 1 album is back atop the charts, more than 12 years later!

The Grammy winner's Fearless album, her second studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in November 2008. After recently dropping Fearless (Taylor's Version) — a re-recording of the hit album with six never-before-released tracks — the newly-released album debuted at No. 1 as well, becoming her ninth album to do so, according to Billboard.

Additionally, the outlet reports that this is the biggest week for an album so far in 2021 as Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the only re-recorded album in history to reach No. 1.

Swift, 31, is also the first woman to release three new No. 1 albums in under a year, with Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor's Version) spanning eight months and two weeks, per Billboard.

Reacting to Fearless (Taylor's Version) reaching its chart-topping status, Swift took a minute to thank fans on Twitter and also shared that she's busy on the next re-recording. "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it's really so amazing what you all have done here," she wrote.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month, Swift opened up about the recreation process and how she ensured that Taylor's Version kept the same essence of its 2008 Grammy-winning original.

"In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs," she said. "And so we really did go in and try to create a 'the same but better' version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did."

"We just kind of took all the knowledge that we've acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it," she added. "But yeah, I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here. If I can improve upon it, I did. But I really did want this to be very true to what I initially thought of and what I had initially written. But better. Obviously."

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.