Taylor Swift Fans Find Folklore Easter Eggs in Her New Capital One Commercial

True to form, Taylor Swift left several hidden messages in her most recent commercial for Capital One.

The new ad — which is part of the singer's ongoing partnership with the bank — is filled with folklore-themed Easter eggs, referencing the album and its many songs. After the commercial dropped on Wednesday, fans were quick to point them all out, starting with the most obvious reference.

In the ad, Swift, 30, looks out of her window and wonders, "It's looking kinda chilly out today, what am I gonna wear?" The pop star, who did her own hair and makeup for the commercial, then unveils her wardrobe, which contains only her "Cardigan" merch sweater.

Swift fans knew to keep looking, though, taking screenshots of her closet shelves to find more hidden folklore treasures.

On the right side of her closet, fans noticed a lime green dog statue resting on the bottom shelf. They deduced that it alludes to the lyric, "She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green," from the track, "The Last Great American Dynasty."

Next to the statue stood a peace sign, no doubt referencing the song "Peace." Similarly, fans pointed out the mirrorball, a nod to the folklore hit "Mirrorball."

Others then noticed a pair of dice, rolled to show the number eight, which fans believe is a salute to the fact that folklore is Swift's eighth studio album.

Moving over to the left side of her closet, Swift filled one of her shelves with her lucky number 13, as well as a folklore merch hourglass. It correlates to her track "August," as she croons in the song, "August slipped away into a moment in time."

Still, other Swifties also noticed some more subtle hat tips to the LP. "Woah [Taylor Swift] did a new capital one commercial and I noticed because I heard the very soft piano part in cardigan in the background. Honestly highlight of my day," one fan shared on Twitter.

Swift surprised her fans over the summer when she dropped folklore, which has already garnered critical acclaim, with Billboard reporting that it had the "biggest single week for any album in 2020" when it was released. According to Swift's record label, Republic Records, Folklore sold two million copies in its first week globally, with 1.3 million sold on its first day alone.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift previously said about her latest work.