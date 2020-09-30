Taylor Swift Fans Flood Jake Gyllenhaal’s Throwback Instagram Post with Singer's Song Lyrics

Swift fans commented with lyrics to the singer's hit, ″All Too Well,″ which is heavily rumored to be about her relationship with the actor

Taylor Swift fans couldn't resist poking fun at her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, on his recent Instagram post.

On Monday, the 39-year-old actor posted a throwback shot on the social media platform to promote his collaboration with two charities working together to aid students amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of a much younger version of himself, the Southpaw actor dons a pair of round, dark-colored eyeglasses in the shot as he promotes his charitable efforts.

But Swift's loyal legion of fans — collectively known as Swifties — couldn't help but flood the comments section of his post with lyrics from the pop songstresses' ever-popular tune, ″All Too Well,″ which is heavily rumored to be about his relationship with the pop star.

With most users commenting the lyric, ″You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed,″ from the track, other Swift fans also made other declarations to poke fun at the actor and his relationship with the singer.

″u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake,″ one user wrote as another added, ″Came here for the All Too Well comments and was not disappointed.″

One other social media user also channeled a different lyric from Swift's song, writing, ″so casually cruel in the name of being honest 😭."

The former pair were first spotted together in October 2010 and later photographed spending time together around Thanksgiving that same year, though they reportedly split by New Year's of 2011.

Gyllenhaal has stayed quiet on his relationship with Swift, 30, throughout the years, though he did tell Howard Stern in 2015 that she was ″a beautiful girl.″

Later in 2018, Gyllenhaal joked around about Swift and her songwriting during a Q&A with Boston Marathon bombing survivor and double amputee Jeff Bauman, who he portrayed in the film Stronger. Bauman asked Gyllenhaal, ″If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it? Like a country song?,″ The actor then replied, ″She's sorta moved more into pop now."

In 2017, Gyllenhaal's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, addressed the Swift song that is rumored to be about her brother during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked The Dark Knight star if it were true that Swift ″left her scarf at your house once,″ referring to another″All Too Well" lyric.

″I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf, what is this?″ she asked.

After Cohen, 52, explained the reference, the actress, 42, said that she's ″in the dark about the scarf.″

″It's totally possible [she left a scarf at my house], I don't know,″ she added. ″I have been asked this before and I've been like, 'What are you talking about?'″