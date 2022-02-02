Taylor Swift Fans Can Now Play a Taylor-Themed Version of the Popular Word Game Wordle

Wordle is all (too) well and good, but if you're a Taylor Swift fan, get ready to fill in a whole new set of blank spaces each day.

Thanks to the Holy Swift podcast, Swifties now have their own version of the popular daily word game to play, appropriately titled Taylordle.

The Swift-themed iteration of the game launched on Friday, and uses only five-letter words that are "part of the Swiftie universe," according to podcast hosts Krista Doyle, Jessica Zaleski and Kelly Boyles.

Fans have already started recording their Taylordle scores on Twitter with the familiar green, gray and yellow boxes that Worlde fans have made popular.

"the only complaint i have is that it isn't called wordle (taylor's version), but i love it anyway," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Added another: "i've literally never played wordle before but i will be playing taylordle."

The original Wordle exploded in popularity earlier this year after publicly launching in October.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah, who is a fan of The New York Times' crossword puzzle and Spelling Bee.

"I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy," Wardle — whose game title is a play on his last name — told the Times.

The concept is simple: players have six tries to correctly guess a five-letter word, and are told when letters are in the right spot, or if they're somewhere else in the word.

"I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun," Wardle told the Times. "It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It's just a game that's fun."