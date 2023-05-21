Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets

Davis Perrigo worked as a security guard at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville earlier this month

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 21, 2023
Taylor Swift
Photo: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images

One Taylor Swift fan wasn't letting the fact that he didn't have tickets to the singer's highly popular Eras Tour stop him from attending.

Davis Perrigo, a Nashville resident, went viral this month after videos posted online show him working as a security guard at Swift's shows at the Nissan Stadium and proudly singing along to her hits, including Red's "I Knew You Were Trouble" and Fearless' "Love Story."

Speaking with News Channel 5, Perrigo told the outlet that he is a huge Swiftie — what Swift's loyal legion of fans are collectively known as — and was unable to secure a ticket to the concert event, so he applied to work security at the venue with hopes he could gain access to the show that way.

Perrigo, who works as an accountant by day, was approved for the position, and he told News Channel 5 that Swift's security team later had to reprimand him during one show, telling him he was "going too hard" and he "needed to take it down a notch."

Security also warned him that they had a strict no-phone policy, so he was unable to record his view from right in front of the stage.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Taylor Swift. Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty for TAS

Perrigo now looks back fondly on his time working as a security guard for the short time, telling News Channel 5, "It really was a blessing that I didn't get tickets."

"I've been to all sorts of sporting events, this was the loudest I've ever heard it," he continued, adding that "the fans were so unbelievably loud."

Perrigo also told the outlet that he saved some of the viral videos of himself rocking out at Swift's concert to his phone to commemorate the evening, and he couldn't help but laugh at some fan reactions to his own fanfare.

"I showed someone at work, like, 'Hey, this video got 10,000 views,' and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, 'OMG, this is out of control," he said.

"My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who's never been broken up with," Perrigo added.

