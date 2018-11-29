Taylor Swift Fan Takes Christmas To the Next Level by Syncing Light Show to “...Ready For It?”

Baby, let the games begin!

Although Taylor Swift’s song “…Ready For It?” was not written to describe the joys of the holiday season, that didn’t stop one self-described “die-hard fan” from using the tune to kick off his annual Christmas light display.

Louis Cortez, who lives in Topeka, Kansas, first posted a video of the impressive homage to Swift on Nov. 15.

“Just because I’m a die hard @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 fan, I had to program my Christmas light show to …Ready for it? Enjoy!” he wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the light show — which is perfectly synced to the song.

Ten days later, after the Tweet had gone viral, he shared a “better version.”

“Didn’t know this would take off!” he wrote alongside the crisp clip.

Didn't know this would take off! Here's a better version! pic.twitter.com/MGB5nWaAoE — Tay Stans Only (@coverboiii) November 25, 2018

In an interview with the Wichita Eagle, Cortez, who works as an IT systems analyst at the University of Kansas, shared that this year’s display was actually inspired by Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“I saw the stage in my mind and what I could do with the lights,” Cortez told the newspaper, adding that it was the first concert he’d ever been to. “So I thought it’d be really cool to program (the Christmas lights) to it.”

“It’s like a precursor to the show itself,” he added. “Those who see it for the first time aren’t sure what to expect.”

This is the fourth year Cortez has held his annual light show, which he designs and executes by himself.

Of course, the entire 30-minute light show isn’t entirely composed of Swift songs, as “…Ready for iI?” is followed by a more traditional mix of Christmas tunes.

Although Swift has yet to publicly comment on the light show, Cortez added that “if she does, I’ll probably cry.”