Shake It Off! Taylor Swift Falls During Rainy Concert — and Laughs While Picking Herself Up

Taylor Swift took a tumble during her latest rainy day concert — but she got right back up without missing a beat.

On the 28-year-old singer’s third night performing at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as part of her reputation stadium tour, Swift unexpectedly lost her balance mid-song.

While performing “Call It What You Want,” Swift was seemingly tripped by her backup dancer. After losing her balance, the star landed on her butt but immediately shook it off, according to a video taken by a fan.

The Grammy winner — whose current single “Delicate” hit No. 1 on the Top 40 radio chart this week — was seen laughing as she picked herself back up to continue on with the number.

📹 | Taylor laughing off a small fall during CIWYW tonight #repTourMetlife (via @Ashzash) pic.twitter.com/XsniqpBDMI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 23, 2018

While not everybody enjoys standing in the rain — let alone performing in it — earlier on Sunday, Swift shared that she had a blast during Saturday’s show, when it poured throughout the entire performance.

“FULL 🚨 RAIN 🚨 SHOW 🚨 Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain – who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we’re *ready for it* 😘,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of images from the rain-filled night.

Swift also took a minute out of her busy schedule on Sunday to wish her longtime bestie Selena Gomez a happy birthday: by baking her a cake!

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Swift wrote alongside an image of the sweet confection on her Instagram Story.

“I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2,” she added, referencing Gomez’s song “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” which she previously revealed was one of her favorite songs.

In a sweet nod to the birthday girl’s last name, the pink cake read: GOMEZ OR GO HOME.”

In December, Gomez also took to Instagram to praise Swift in honor of her 28th birthday.

“I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate,” Gomez wrote at the time. “Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that.”