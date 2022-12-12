Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift fans are ushering in a new era for Ticketmaster.

The Midnights singer's loyal listeners have taken the company to task after the ticket-buying process for her upcoming Eras Tour resulted in chaos. In addition to a lawsuit filed by over two dozen fans against Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, the Swifties are taking their complaints against Ticketmaster all the way to D.C.

The saga started back when Swift first announced she was going on tour following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights. Given the success of Midnights, Swift's overall popularity and the fact that the singer-songwriter's previous tour had been canceled due to the pandemic, Eras was immediately projected to be the hottest ticket of the year.

When fans eagerly showed up to try and purchase tickets on Nov. 15, however, they were met with a litany of issues on the Ticketmaster website. Some potential ticket buyers were locked out of the sale when their Verified Fan codes failed to work, while others were initially able to secure tickets, only to lose them and get kicked out of the process once they tried to check out.

Ticketmaster later chalked the disaster up to "historically unprecedented demand," though Swift had some choice words for the company in her response, noting that she and her team had "asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could." The Grammy winner also wrote that the situation "really pisses me off" and that she was actively working on a solution for her fans.

From how the chaos ensued to the response it's provoking from lawmakers, here's everything to know about the debacle surrounding Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Oct. 28, 2022: Taylor Swift says that a Midnights tour is coming

Gotham/WireImage

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the "Bejeweled" singer first teased an upcoming tour tied to the release of her latest album.

"We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," Swift said when asked by the host, adding, "We will do it and it will be great."

Nov. 1, 2022: Taylor Swift officially announces the Eras Tour

A few days later, Swift confirmed she was going back on tour in 2023.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," the Grammy winner wrote on social media.

She added, "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift said that the Eras Tour would kick off on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and conclude on Aug. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. She also shared the names of the performers who will be joining her onstage for her opening acts, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, before ending with a message to her fans: "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰."

Along with the tour announcement came information about how fans could score tickets. Hopeful concert attendees could register in advance through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program for a Nov. 15 presale, while Capital One cardholders could participate in another presale happening that same day. A general sale was then planned for Nov. 18 for fans who didn't receive a Verified Fan code or have a Capital One card. Per the release, ticket prices ranged from $49 to $449, with VIP packages going for $199 up to $899.

Nov. 4, 2022: Taylor Swift adds 8 new dates to the Eras Tour

Shortly after announcing the Eras Tour, Swift added eight new dates to the highly anticipated event. "UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," the singer wrote on Twitter.

Nov. 9, 2022: Registration ends for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program

Fans had until Nov. 9 to register for the Eras presale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. The company later said that over 3.5 million users pre-registered for the sale, making it the largest registration in Ticketmaster history. Presale codes were then sent out to 1.5 million potential ticket buyers, while the remaining 2 million people were put on a waitlist.

Nov. 11, 2022: Taylor Swift announces an additional 17 dates

Steve Exum/LP5/Getty

Even before ticket sales kicked off, the demand for Swift's upcoming tour was high — so much so that the Midnights singer added an additional 17 performances, bringing the total to 52 shows. The extra dates officially made Eras her biggest tour to date.

Nov. 15, 2022: Ticketmaster's Verified Fan sale starts

Tickets for the Era tour were first available to purchase on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time for the lucky 1.5 million fans who received Verified Fan codes. However, the sale quickly descended into chaos as fans began reporting site crashes, extremely long waits and other technical glitches.

Potential ticket buyers shared their frustrations on social media, comparing their experience to The Hunger Games and calling on Ticketmaster and Swift to address the debacle.

Politicians even got involved, with House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting that Ticketmaster has become a "monopoly" after its merger with Live Nation and that "they need to be reigned in."

A few hours after the sale's planned start time, Ticketmaster tweeted that the issues were due to "historically unprecedented demand" and announced it was pushing back the start times for some West Coast venues. The Capital One presale was also rescheduled for the following day.

Nov. 17, 2022: Ticketmaster cancels general sale after "extraordinarily high demands"

Fans who weren't able to secure tickets during the Verified Fan or Capital One presales were shocked when Ticketmaster announced that the general sale planned for Friday, Nov. 18 was officially canceled.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," read a tweet posted to the official Ticketmaster account.

Earlier that morning, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei (Liberty owns part of Live Nation, of which Ticketmaster is a subsidiary), had blamed the situation on the "massive demand" for Swift tickets during an interview with CNBC.

"The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," he said. "We had 14 million people hit the site — including bots, another story, which are not supposed to be there — and despite all the challenges and the breakdowns, we did sell over 2 million tickets that day."

Nov. 18, 2022: Taylor Swift speaks out: "it really pisses me off"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

On Nov. 18, Swift spoke out about the fiasco in a message to her fans via her Instagram Story.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she wrote. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

The singer added that she was investigating why the situation unfolded the way it did and how it could be improved in the future. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them felt like they had to go through several bear attacks to get them."

Swift concluded her note with a sign-off to her fans who weren't able to get tickets: "All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Nov. 18, 2022: Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift fans and blames issues on high demand and "bot attacks"

On the day the canceled general ticket sale was supposed to occur, Ticketmaster issued an apology to Swift fans along with a lengthy explanation about what went wrong during the presale.

"We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," Ticketmaster began in the statement. "First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."

Ticketmaster then explained their Verified Fan process, which is tasked with "identifying real humans and weeding out bots." The company noted that although they only gave out 1.5 million presale codes, the site was overwhelmed on the day of the sale due to fans who showed up without a code and a "staggering number of bot attacks."

While they estimated that only 15% of users experienced issues, Ticketmaster recognized "that's 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted." Despite the disruptions, the statement explained, the Nov. 15 sale broke the Ticketmaster record for most tickets sold for an artist in a single day, selling over 2 million tickets.

In total, the company explained, 2.4 million tickets were sold across the Verified Fan and Capital One sales on both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. Additionally, less than 5% of tickets had been sold or posted on the secondary market.

The statement wrapped up by saying Ticketmaster is working on improving its technology for future sales, before offering some perspective on the scope of the demand for Era tickets.

"Even when a high demand onsale goes flawlessly from a tech perspective, many fans are left empty handed. For example: based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing)…that's a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years. While it's impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that's what we're focused on," it concluded.

Nov. 18, 2022: The Justice Department reportedly opens an investigation into Ticketmaster's parent company

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department was looking into whether Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company for Ticketmaster, has abused its power in the music industry. And while the inquiry is said to predate the Eras tour disaster, the situation further exacerbated complaints from fans, musicians and politicians alike.

In response to the report, Live Nation issued a statement on its website, saying that it "takes its responsibilities under the antitrust laws seriously and does not engage in behaviors that could justify antitrust litigation."

Nov. 22, 2022: Congress announces an antitrust hearing after Eras Tour fiasco

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee announced that a U.S. Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing "to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry."

"Last week, the competition problem in ticketing markets was made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster's website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase concert tickets," said Klobuchar in a statement, citing how the "high fees, site disruptions and cancellations" customers were faced with showed that Ticketmaster "does not face any pressure to continually innovate and improve."

She continued, "That's why we will hold a hearing on how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industry harms customers and artists alike. When there is no competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences."

Dec. 5, 2022: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster's parent company

Taylor Swift. Terry Wyatt/Getty

In response to the presale fiasco, more than two dozen Swifties teamed up and filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment.

According to documents obtained by Deadline, Live Nation Entertainment is being accused of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law, fraud, misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement.

The documents cited the "disaster" that occurred on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, along with the "cancellation of general sale tickets scheduled for Nov. 18," alleging that Ticketmaster "has effectuated this anticompetitive scheme by forcing fans of musicians to exclusively use Ticketmaster for presale and sales prices, which are above what a competitive market price would be."

The plaintiffs, who are seeking a penalty of $2,500 against the company for every violation of Business and Professions Code section 17200, additionally claimed that Ticketmaster "intentionally and purposefully mislead ticket purchasers" by permitting "scalpers and bots" to access the presale. The suit also alleged that Ticketmaster provided more codes than ticket allotment and scheduled the general ticket sale "knowing they would not have the quantity necessary" to fulfill the demand.

Dec. 12, 2022: Select Taylor Swift fans get a second chance at purchasing Eras tickets

At last, some good news for Swifties came on Dec. 12, when select fans received emails notifying them that they would get a second chance to purchase Eras tickets.

"Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour," the note read, per Billboard.

"You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets," it continued. "We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets."

According to a Ticketmaster release, fans who received the email will receive a separate invitation where they can submit a purchase request to Ticketmaster by Dec. 23. Invites will also be staggered by tour dates in each city.