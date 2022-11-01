All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts

Taylor Swift is going back on tour, and she's bringing her friends with her.

The day after Halloween, the singer provided the treats when she announced her Eras Tour, "a journey through the musical eras of [her] career (past and present!)."

The tour will mark her first in almost four years following her Reputation stadium tour in 2018.

Swift had initially planned to have other acts join her onstage during Lover Fest, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's not a surprise that she's invited multiple artists to hit the road with her for the latest tour.

While she's worked together with some of the acts (she frequently collaborates with Haim, including on her recent "Bejeweled" music video), she also has a handful of newcomers opening for her.

In particular, rising singer Owenn recently signed with Swift's Republic Records in 2021 after appearing as a dancer during the Reputation tour and in the singer's "Lover" music video.

From their biggest hits to their connections to Swift, here's everything to know about the opening acts for the Eras Tour.

Paramore

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty

The rock band formed in 2004 but achieved mainstream success with the release of their second album Riot! in 2007. With hits such as "Misery Business," "Crushcrushcrush," and "That's What You Get," the band was nominated for best new artist at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Most recently, the band released the song "This Is Why" as the lead single from their upcoming album of the same name, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 10, 2023, just in time for the Eras Tour.

Swift and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams go way back, with Williams previously performing with Swift during her Speak Now Tour and appearing in the singer's star-studded music video for "Bad Blood."

Paramore will only appear as an opening act during Swift's Glendale, Arizona concert on March 18, 2023, which will be the opening night of the tour.

Haim

Natasha Moustache/WireImage

Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim comprise this popular rock band, which released their first EP Forever in 2012, which eventually led to a deal with Polydor Records and a management deal with JAY-Z's Roc Nation group. The group received critical acclaim for their 2013 album Days Are Gone, including a nomination for best new artist at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

In June 2020, they released their third album Women in Music Pt. III, which received multiple Grammy nods. An expanded edition of the album featured Swift on the track "Gasoline," which the singer recently performed with the band at their London show in July 2022.

Haim's friendship with Swift dates back to 2014, when they were seen attending some of Swift's legendary parties (including her 25th birthday party). Recently, they made a cameo in Swift's star-studded "Bejeweled" music video, which was packed full of Easter eggs about potential Swift album re-recordings.

In addition to serving as the opening act for the Seattle, Washington, and Santa Clara, California concerts, Haim will also open for Swift on the final nights of her U.S. tour in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2023.

Phoebe Bridgers

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers first stepped into the music scene with the band Sloppy Jane before embarking on a solo career. She released her debut studio album, Stranger in the Alps, in 2017 to critical acclaim, followed by her second album Punisher in 2020, which received four nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including best new artist.

In November 2021, Bridgers appeared on Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) on the track "Nothing New." In April 2022, Bridgers' song "Sidelines" was notably featured on Conversations with Friends, which starred Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Bridgers will open for Swift from May 6 to May 27, 2023, including stops in Nashville, Tennessee and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Beabadoobee

Matthew Baker/Getty

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, is a Filipino-British singer who first rose to prominence in 2017 with her music on YouTube. Her song "Coffee" gained over 300,000 views on YouTube, gaining the attention of Dirty Hit Records, whom she later signed with in 2018.

Her debut studio album, Fake It Flowers, was released in October 2020, receiving critical acclaim including the Radar Award at the 2020 NME Awards, where she first met Swift. "Taylor Swift came up to me and told me that she loved my performance and loves my music. She said she never skips a song," Beabadoobee said of her interaction with Swift.

In addition to receiving high praise from Swift, artists such as Harry Styles, Khalid, Jaden Smith, and Matty Healy of The 1975 have shown their support for the singer. Beabadoobee even served as the supporting act for The 1975, a group Swift has also shown her support for over the years.

Following the opening night of the tour, Beabadoobee will open for Swift from March 25, 2023, to April 29, 2023, which will include concerts in Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas.

Girl in Red

Rick Kern/WireImage

Girl in Red, whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim, is a Norwegian singer-songwriter who first stepped onto the scene in 2017 with her music on SoundCloud. In 2018, she released her EP Chapter 1, followed by Chapter 2 in 2019 and her debut studio album If I Could Make It Go Quiet in 2021.

In 2019, Girl in Red embarked on her first North American tour supporting Conan Gray, another artist Swift has shown her support for in recent years. Girl in Red, whose lyric topics range from heartbreak to mental health to her experience of being queer, has also cited Swift as one of her biggest musical influences.

"I'm inspired by Taylor Swift on so many levels," Girl in Red previously told Vulture. "She's been in this industry so long, gotten the worst that any artist can get when it comes to how the world talks about them, but she still always bounces back with great music."

Girl in Red will serve as Swift's opening act starting on June 2, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois, and ending on June 24, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Muna

Kevin Kane/Getty

Muna is an indie pop band consisting of members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. After meeting at the University of Southern California, the trio began making music together, releasing their debut EP, More Perfect, on Bandcamp and SoundCloud. The EP eventually scored them a record deal with RCA Records, though they later signed with Phoebe Bridgers' record label Saddest Factory in 2021.

In addition to releasing three studio albums together, the group has opened for a number of big stars over the years, including Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves. Muna, who all identify as queer, has gained prominence in the LGBTQ+ community for their lyrics about sexuality and gender.

Swift previously showed her support for the band back in 2020, when she included their track "Number One Fan" on her playlist celebrating International Women's Day. Most recently, the group put their own twist on Swift's Folklore track "August" with the release of their Live at Electric Lady EP.

Muna will kick off their tour dates on July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and end on July 15, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Gayle

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Gayle, whose full name is Taylor Gayle Rutherford, was first discovered by former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi, and eventually signed to Atlantic Records. In 2021, Gayle released her single "ABCDEFU," which quickly went viral on TikTok and Spotify. In March 2022, Gayle released her EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, followed by A Study of the Human Experience Volume Two that October.

In September 2022, Gayle and Swift connected at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, where they were both honored. Gayle later posted a photo with the singer on social media, excitedly writing, "i've died and come back to life."

Gayle will serve as Swift's opening act for dates in May 2023 as well as the final U.S. concert for the tour on Aug. 5, 2023.

Gracie Abrams

Michael Hickey/Getty

Gracie Abrams, the daughter of director J. J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath, started garnering buzz in 2019 when she released her debut single "Mean It" under Interscope Records, followed by her debut EP, Minor, in July 2020 and her second EP, This Is What It Feels Like, in November 2021.

While Abrams credits Swift, Bon Iver, Lorde, and Phoebe Bridgers as her musical influences, she has also received praise from some big artists as well, including Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo (she even opened for Rodrigo on her recent Sour tour).

Following the release of Abrams' song "Rockland," which was produced by Aaron Dessner, Swift showed her support on TikTok, joking that she needed "5-7 business days" to recover from the song. Abrams was also notably present at Swift's 32nd birthday celebration.

"Everything that she does is f—ing unbelievably inspiring, motivating, it makes me want to do better and be the best version of myself as a writer and a person," Abrams previously told Teen Vogue of her admiration of Swift.

Abrams will tour with Swift throughout July 2023, with her final stop being in Santa Clara, California.

Owenn

Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Owenn, whose full name is Christian Owens, is an up-and-coming singer who has a long history with Swift. In addition to being a dancer for Swift, during her Reputation stadium tour, Owenn costarred with her in her "Lover" music video.

In fact, Swift helped Owenn get his record deal with Republic Records. "She actually contacted the head of Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy," Owenn previously revealed during an Instagram Live. In April 2021, Owenn released his debut single "Baby Girl" followed by "Rest of My Life" in 2022.

Following Swift's Eras Tour announcement, Owenn expressed his gratitude to the singer on social media, writing, "I'm so blessed and grateful for this opportunity. Thank you @taylorswift a million times over !!! … This is truly a dream. Thank you everyone for all the support.. I'm still processing!"

Owenn will serve as the opening act for Swift throughout June 2023 as well as the second to last U.S. tour date for the tour on Aug. 4, 2023.