Taylor Swift Fan's Holiday Light Show Featuring 'Christmas Tree Farm' Earns Raves from Singer

One lucky fan has caught the attention of Taylor Swift, thanks to her family's efforts to spread Christmas cheer.

On Tuesday, Sarah Bailey excitedly shared the news that the pop star, 30, direct messaged her on Instagram in response to a festive video she shared on social media. Bailey's family created an extravagant Christmas display for the holiday season that featured Swift's holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm." The Baileys also urged followers to participate in a COVID-19 safe, charitable cause.

On Instagram and Twitter Friday, Bailey posted a video of her family's fully decorated home, which was complete with flashing lights from top to bottom. She captioned her Instagram post: "BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS 2020 🎄 this year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) - "Christmas Tree Farm"!!! Don't forget, we also have a food drop box (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank, AND you can submit your letters to Santa 🎅🏼 (and he sends a personalized letter back!)."

Bailey continued: "This year has been tough, but this is something that we can all enjoy safely from the comfort of our cars, or the sidewalk for an up close experience! I hope this brings you as much joy as it does us in this crazy 2020. Merry Christmas and HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️ (tag @taylorswift @taylornation so maybe she can see!!!)"

Just days later on Tuesday, Swift responded to Bailey's posts in a heartfelt message she sent on Instagram. Wrote the singer, "Sarah! I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using 'Christmas Tree Farm' to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank 🙏 I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor."

The non-profit Ohio emergency food assistance organization is located in Twinsburg.

Bailey, who is also a singer-songwriter, was truly elated by Swift's response and donation. Sharing a screenshot of the pop star's personal message, she wrote on Instagram: "IM FREAKING OUT OMFG TAYLOR SWIFT SAW OUR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG. IM IN SHOCK SHE IS MY BIGGEST INSPIRATION AS A HUMAN AND MUSICIAN OMFG 😭😭😭😭."

Her followers — equally as thrilled about Swift's message — commented under the post. "OMG YOU HAVE LOVED HER YOUR ENTIRE LIFE EVEN BACK IN THE CSMSKITS DAYS," one person wrote. Another detailed their own experience in which Swift reacted to their post, "I'm literally shook. I remember when she commented on one of my pictures when I dressed up as her for Halloween. I cried. 😂 She's the sweetest human and how awesome of her to reach out and make a donation as well!! I'm so happy for you!! 💙." Added a third commenter, "Congrats!!! Omg this is gorgeous!!!♥️✨"

Swift, whose favorite number is 13, continued bringing holiday cheer on Tuesday by donating $13,000 each to two GoFundMe fundraisers created by mothers featured in The Washington Post — Latika Cornwell and Shelbie Lynn Szpulak.