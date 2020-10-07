Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden for President, Throws Support Behind Kamala Harris Ahead of VP Debate

"Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot," Swift wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon

Taylor Swift will be voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

On Wednesday, the star, 30, announced her support for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate Kamala Harris in a message posted to her social media pages. Alongside the shot from her new V Magazine cover — which sees the word "Vote" emblazoned across her face — and a photo of her holding "Biden Harris 2020" cookies, Swift wrote, "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president."

She went on to acknowledge the "apt" timing of the magazine's release and her endorsement, which falls on the night of the vice presidential debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot," Swift wrote. "And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘."

Swift is one of the 12 cover stars for V Magazine's Thought Leaders issue, which highlights 45 musicians, politicians, models and more who are leading the next generation of social and cultural activism. In the issue, Swift said that the "change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," she continued.

While Swift's support of Biden, 77, and Harris, 55, marks her first public endorsement of a presidential candidate, she previously endorsed two Democratic candidates running in the 2018 Tennessee midterm elections. In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana released earlier this year, Swift opened up about what led her to go public with her views after years of keeping her political stances private.

In the documentary, Swift and her mother Andrea attend a board meeting with members of her organization, to convince them to allow her to go public with her stance against then-Senatorial candidate, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was anti-gay marriage, anti-gay rights and supported rolling back protections for women when it came to domestic violence and stalking.

With her mother’s backing, Swift tearfully tells the all-male group, “I’m saying right now that I’m doing something that I know is right, and I need to be on the right side of history.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Beth Garrabrant

After Blackburn won the race, Swift vowed to help increase voter turnout for the 2020 elections and penned the political anthem “Only the Young.”

“I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it," Swift told Variety of the song. "I didn’t know where it would end up. But I did think that it would be better for it to come out at a time that it could maybe hopefully stoke some fires politically and maybe engage younger people to form their own views, break away from the pack, and not feel like they need to vote exactly the same way that people in their town are voting.”

In recent months, Swift has been outspoken on social media about her disapproval of sitting President Donald Trump. In August, she slammed him on Twitter for his continued attacks on mail-in voting.

Seemingly referencing Trump’s demonstrated dislike for the postal service and mail-in voting, the option many Americans will likely turn to in November amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Swift wrote, "Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," she added in a second tweet, before urging fans and followers to vote. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Last year, Swift said in an interview with The Guardian that Trump, 74, is "gaslighting the American public into being like, 'if you hate the president, you hate America.'"

"We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate," she said.

In addition to addressing her regret on her previous silence in regards to Trump, Swift told Vogue in 2019 that she regretted the public didn't know earlier about her support of LGBTQ rights.