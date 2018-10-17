Taylor Swift Encourages Early Voting with Patriotic New Polaroids: 'Go and Cast Your Vote'

Taylor Swift is encouraging her fans to head to the polls early.

On Instagram, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, continued to champion voting with two patriotic Polaroids. In the first, she showed off her red, white and blue toenails. In the second, she gave a subtle smile to the camera in a star-spangled outfit.

Swift captioned the slideshow, “Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING. It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6. Early voting starts TODAY in Tennessee and goes to Nov 1.”

She added a link to a Vote.org page that offers information on early voting across the country.

Earlier in October, Swift broke her usual silence on politics to endorse two Democratic candidates, Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, running in Tennessee midterm elections.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message alongside another Polaroid. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Swift said, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Swift slammed GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn‘s record on women’s and LBGTQ issues. She wrote, “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Swift’s message led to a spike in voter registration. “We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, Vote.org’s director of communications, told BuzzFeed News after Swift made her statement.

Saying “Thank God for Taylor Swift,” Guthrie noted that 155,940 people checked out the website — which gets an average of 14,078 hits per day — in a 24-hour period.

President Donald Trump fired back at Swift’s activism. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now,” he told reporters.

He added, “Well, Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.”

As she accepted the artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, Swift again reminded her fans to vote.

“I just wanna say to the fans … you have been so nice to me and fun, and you’re so funny and you’re so cool and so loyal,” she said. “Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage and have something really sparkly in my hands … it means something different.”

“This time, I just want you to know it means encouragement … for me to be better, work harder and to make you guys proud as much as I possibly can,” she continued. “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys!”