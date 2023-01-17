Taylor Swift Earns Her Longest-Running No. 1 with 'Anti-Hero' — and Sends Love to SZA

Taylor Swift is celebrating another victory — and giving a shout-out to SZA at the same time.

The 11-time Grammy winner's "Anti-Hero" single has officially topped Billboard's Hot 100 list for eight weeks, making it her longest-running No. 1 hit to date.

Swift, 33, reacted to the feat via her Instagram Story on Tuesday and reposted a tweet from Billboard that announced the single's success.

"What on earth," she wrote, before sending love to her fans. "I love you guys."

She ended with a note that saluted SZA's latest album SOS, revealing that she's "been listening to it nonstop."

"Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!" wrote Swift.

SZA, whose single "Kill Bill" is her highest charting single of all time on the Hot 100, replied in her Instagram Story.

"Congratulations to tay tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal .. as ALWAYS."

Swift's achievement comes just days after she performed "Anti-Hero" for the first time at The 1975's London show on Jan. 12.

She made a surprise appearance during the British alt-rock band's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena.

She shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975's "The City."

Earlier this month, SZA, 33, squashed rumors that she has anything but love for Swift.

Both artists' respective latest albums had the potential to nab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week. But it's not a competition, the "Shirt" singer-songwriter ensured fans via Twitter.

In a tweet posted at 11:59 p.m., SZA thanked fans for supporting her new record, emphasizing that there was only "1 minute left in the tracking" period for this week's charts.

"thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping [digital versions]," wrote the 33-year-old performer. "Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE [...] LOVE TO EVERYONE 🤍"

SZA and Taylor Swift Getty (2)

After the tweet was posted, several Swifties criticized SZA with allegations that she was looking to outperform Midnights.

Less than 30 minutes after SZA's initial tweet was sent, she posted another, clarifying that she has nothing against Swift, 33, or her music.

"Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," wrote the Grammy winner. "I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao"

She continued, "I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍"