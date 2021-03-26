"They've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Swift wrote earlier this week about dropping the track

Taylor Swift Drops First 'From the Vault' Song 'You All Over Me' Ahead of Re-Record of Fearless

Swifties, Fearless (Taylor's Version) is coming so soon!

On Friday, Taylor Swift released the first unreleased song from her Fearless era: "You All Over Me (From the Vault)," which features backup vocals from none other than Maren Morris.

Tiding fans over as they wait for her version of Fearless, Swift, 31, dropped a lyric video for the new haunting track that pays homage to the singer's country roots.

Swift announced the song's arrival on Wednesday as the followup to her dropping "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" last month.

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she added. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️ Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it 💛"

Morris, 30, and Swift have been friends for some time, and the "The Bones" singer even appeared onstage with Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour. Together, the songstresses performed "The Middle."

"VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her," Swift wrote on Instagram then. "So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room. 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗"

The forthcoming album is set to feature re-recordings of the original 20 songs from her Fearless album released in 2008, along with six new songs that "almost made" the original album.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.