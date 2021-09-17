Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Wildest Dreams': 'Thought You Should Have My Version'

Swifties — this is not a drill!

Taylor Swift was once again keeping her fans on their toes as she dropped the newest version to her 2014 single "Wildest Dreams," after the original started trending on TikTok on Friday. TikTok users were pairing the song with the app's slow zoom trend.

"Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's Version pls #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #swifttok #slowzoom," wrote Swift, 31, on TikTok alongside a clip of the new version of the song.

She also teased on the video she "felt cute might drop the whole song later" — and the singer-songwriter delivered shortly after.

"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘," Swift wrote on Twitter alongside a link to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)."

And without fail, Swifties flooded social media with their hilarious reactions.

One fan wrote "taylor watching us freaking out like:" alongside a clip from the 2014 movie Mean Girls.

The release of the single came as a shock to fans — considering she's expected to release her newest album, a re-recording of her 2012 album Red on Nov. 19 — and she instead released a re-recording from her 2014 album, 1989.

"Are we in red era, or 1989 or......." wrote a fan on Twitter.

The "Blank Space" singer later poked fun at the confusion from her fans by posting a TikTok where she sees a 1989 era version of herself who winks at her, using the slow zoom effect.

Swift is currently re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big machine, which gave him control of the masters. He later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.

Red (Taylor's Version) is set to release on Nov. 19 and follows the release of this spring's Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Earlier this week, Swift was spotted in Belfast, a Northern Ireland City where she posed for photographs with fans and staffers at local restaurants and bars.

She dropped by the Shu restaurant on her trip, and the eatery celebrated by sharing a series of photos of Swift smiling with the staffers.

"On Thursday evening we had the pleasure of serving Taylor Swift!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out and she kindly agreed to get photos with all our staff!"